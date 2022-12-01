(KNSI) — St. Cloud will welcome around 500 people to the first in-person organic farming conference since the pandemic. The 20th annual event will be held at the River’s Edge Convention Center on January 5th and 6th. Minnesota Organic Agricultural Specialist Cassie Dahl with why people are growing organically. “There are many benefits to being an organic farmer. A lot of people, do it because that’s how they feel is the right way to farm. There are environmental benefits. One of the things is organic farming builds soil health. And also organic products actually do fetch a premium.”

