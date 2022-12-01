Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Fire and Ice Heats Up St. Cloud Fashion Scene
(KNSI) — The second annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show will take to the runway on Saturday, December 17th. The show’s theme is “Breaking Down The Walls.” Organizer Lytonia Smith explains the meaning behind the phrase. “I feel that if we come together through fashion, up...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Could Approve 2023 Budget Monday Night
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is prepared to approve a still increased but slightly reduced budget for 2023. The city has reduced its original proposal by $210,000 to about $82 million. According to officials, St. Cloud was slightly high on its preliminary valuation estimates and has reduced the levy to keep the tax rate flat.
knsiradio.com
MnDOT Name a Snowplow Contest Returns for 2023
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that due to popular demand, the public is invited to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. People are encouraged to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota or winter-themed snowplow...
knsiradio.com
City To Buy Back Industrial Park Property for Development
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is preparing to buy back a piece of property in the I-94 Industrial Park for development. The city will pay $567,500 to Arctic Cat Inc. for nearly 18 acres of land. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold the lot to Arctic Cat for $894,000 in September 2016. The price included a credit from a previous obligation and $567,500 in cash. In early 2017, Arctic Cat was sold to Textron, and a planned expansion on the site was canceled.
knsiradio.com
Soy-Based Shoes Donated to St. Cloud Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit
(KNSI) – CentraCare Health has been given some environmentally friendly footwear to help keep its frontline workers on their toes. The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council has donated 120 pairs of Skechers soy-based GO shoes to St. Cloud Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. “It means a lot to be recognized for the hard work and sacrifices our team made during the pandemic. To be recognized like this – we really appreciate it,” said Michelle Gamble, director of Intensive Care.
knsiradio.com
Annual Organic Farming Conference Returns to In-Person Meeting for 2023
(KNSI) — St. Cloud will welcome around 500 people to the first in-person organic farming conference since the pandemic. The 20th annual event will be held at the River’s Edge Convention Center on January 5th and 6th. Minnesota Organic Agricultural Specialist Cassie Dahl with why people are growing organically. “There are many benefits to being an organic farmer. A lot of people, do it because that’s how they feel is the right way to farm. There are environmental benefits. One of the things is organic farming builds soil health. And also organic products actually do fetch a premium.”
