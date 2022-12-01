Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, The Embassy, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW...
WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
NXT held a live event on December 2 from Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL (12/2) - Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) def. Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon. -...
Sami Zayn speaks about learning by working alongside "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. For many fans, Sami Zayn is their favorite part of The Bloodline. As a loveable weasel who is helping everybody get in touch with their inner Uce, Sami Zayn was able to turn "a guest spot" into a full-time deal.
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
WWE NXT (12/6) - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley. - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. - Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) present a “real” Christmas story...
WWE held a live event on December 3 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, New York (12/3) Matt Riddle & Elias def. Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma def. Xia...
Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 5, 2022:. - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos came to the ring for their scheduled match against Elias and Matt Riddle. Before the match, The Bloodline attacked Elias backstage. Once they were in the ring, The Usos said the title match was canceled. Riddle came to the stage, and Sami Zayn told him to go home, but Riddle said he found another partner, who turned out to be Kevin Owens. The match started right away, and Owens took the fight to Jey. The two teams went back and forth, as they threw everything they had at each other. In the end, a timely assist from Zayn helped The Usos score the win. The Bloodline attacked Riddle after the match, and Owens chased them away with a chair.
Billie Starkz talks about her goals within the world of wrestling. The world of independent wrestling has been rocked in recent years with performers like Nick Wayne and Billie Starkz, who are both still in high school. Despite the fact that both Wayne and Starkz are 17 years old, the two still travel the United States on a regular basis competing in various independent promotions. Starkz specifically has already competed for companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Wrestling REVOLVER, and ACTION Wrestling.
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Bhupinder Gujjar has big goals in IMPACT Wrestling. Bhupinder Gujjar continues to improve with each week on IMPACT Wrestling. In 2022, he nearly became IMPACT Digital Media Champion, coming up short against Brian Myers in a Ladder Match back on September 8. Despite the fact that he came up short...
The December 9 edition of WWE SmackDown won't feature a previously advertised match. As many people often say, things change fast in the wrestling business. One thing that is seemingly set to change is the lineup for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, as a competitor in a key tag team bout has revealed that he is medically disqualified for the match.
Discussions happen all the time in WWE. On Friday it was reported that The Rock appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble "has been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky idea." Brian Gewirtz, who works with The Rock at Seven Bucks Productions and was the lead writer in WWE for over a decade in the early 2000s, commented on "discussions" about ideas he had during his time in the company.
The viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode nine of Tales From The Territories drew 98,000 viewers. The episode focused on Jim Crockett Promotions and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 77,000 viewers. Episode eight focused on Dallas' World Class Championship Wrestling.
Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night six of its World Tag League tournament on December 3 from Kakogawa City General Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League Night Six Results (12/3) - With Chase Owens withdrawing from WTL...
- Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle: Shawn Daivari. - The OC's interview and brawl with Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - WarGames Advantage: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. Backstage Notes/Stats:. - Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller of NXT were both at the show getting looks on Main Event.
Santino Marella gives a health update on Arianna Grace and talks about her receiving a new name in NXT. Arianna Grace, who is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, made an impactful debut with the NXT brand earlier this year. Grace mainly competed on NXT Level Up at first, but she started to appear on the brand's flagship show more frequently in recent months.
