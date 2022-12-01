Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 5, 2022:. - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos came to the ring for their scheduled match against Elias and Matt Riddle. Before the match, The Bloodline attacked Elias backstage. Once they were in the ring, The Usos said the title match was canceled. Riddle came to the stage, and Sami Zayn told him to go home, but Riddle said he found another partner, who turned out to be Kevin Owens. The match started right away, and Owens took the fight to Jey. The two teams went back and forth, as they threw everything they had at each other. In the end, a timely assist from Zayn helped The Usos score the win. The Bloodline attacked Riddle after the match, and Owens chased them away with a chair.

54 MINUTES AGO