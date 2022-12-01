Read full article on original website
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
WMUR.com
Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?
WMTW
Car smashes through bank in New Hampshire
A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 9 places to visit in New Hampshire
Are you longing to experience rugged coastlines to soaring mountains at the same time?. You definitely want to check out this heaven for nature enthusiasts. This northeastern state can prove to be the best retreat with a unique mix of both mountains and a coastal vibe. This place beholds the...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted.
Photographer puts a human face on Maine’s embattled lobstermen
PORTLAND, Maine — In September, when a conservation organization in California placed lobster on its red list of seafood to avoid because of the alleged threat that lobster gear poses to endangered right whales, Cheryl Clegg, a professional photographer, picked up her camera and went to work. “I immediately...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Send NEWS CENTER Maine your favorite holiday lights!
MAINE, Maine — Mainers know the obvious — and spectacular — stops on their annual quest to see holiday lights: Northern Lights at L.L Bean in Freeport and Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay likely top the list. But festive light displays fill the...
‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge. “We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our...
newscentermaine.com
Suspect arrested in New Hampshire homicide
CONCORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man that they say was involved in the death of a 23-year-old woman last month. According to information from Attorney General John M. Formella's office, police in Jackson, New Hampshire, responded to reports of a gunshot injury at an apartment building in Wednesday night. They found local resident Esmae Doucette, who had been shot. She was brought the hospital, where she died on Friday.
Pilot who crashed plane in Cape Cod has been identified
BOSTON — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed Friday on Cape Cod. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis' wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Did you see Friday's sunset? This is why a beam of light appeared in the sky in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters with their eyes on the sky Friday evening saw what appeared to be a vertical beam of light during sunset. The phenomenon was a solar pillar. They are created as result of the clouds and snow that falls at higher elevations. The ice crystals reflect the sun's rays off of them and form the light, according to the National Weather Service.
