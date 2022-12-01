ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Esperanza Salceda

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoEEg_0jTqn5Z400

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Esperanza Salceda

HIGH SCHOOL: Waltrip High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Esperanza participates in Marching Band, Varsity Dance Team and is Head Athletic Trainer at her high school. She has been recognized for her skills and passions several times, including receiving the Jazz All Star Award, and being appointed to positions of leadership in sports organizations. She has accomplished all this while maintaining excellent grades as an Honor Roll student.

GOALS: Esperanza plans to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then hopes to attend medical school with the goal of being a doctor.

Sponsored By

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCHL1_0jTqn5Z400

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning. Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.
ABC13 Houston

Takeoff murder suspect ordered held on $2 million bond

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday. He was ordered held on $2 million bond during his first court appearance. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston and "charged with the murder of...
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy