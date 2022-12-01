CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Esperanza Salceda

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Esperanza Salceda

Waltrip High School

Senior

Esperanza participates in Marching Band, Varsity Dance Team and is Head Athletic Trainer at her high school. She has been recognized for her skills and passions several times, including receiving the Jazz All Star Award, and being appointed to positions of leadership in sports organizations. She has accomplished all this while maintaining excellent grades as an Honor Roll student.

Esperanza plans to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then hopes to attend medical school with the goal of being a doctor.