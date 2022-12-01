CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tirzah Parker

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Tirzah Parker

Kerr High School

Senior

Tirzah is an Honor Roll student with a passion for the arts. She participates in String Orchestra, Houston Youth Symphony and Houston Academy of Dance. She also is a member of several academic organizations including Model UN, Future Healthcare Providers of America and National Honor Society and she finds time to volunteer in her community.

Tirzah plans to major in Violin Performance with a minor in Health Science. Her goal is to attend medical school and become a doctor.