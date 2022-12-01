ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs you can land as year comes to an end

There are still job opportunities as we start to round out the year, and we have a way for you to land one.

ABC13 hosted our weekly Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions on Thursday. For nearly three years, we've partnered with the organization to help hundreds of Houstonians find work.

In addition to jobs, we're featuring career experts to talk about career opportunities. This week, we were live from the Texas Workforce Commission Convention.

Guests joined from the event, including one who talked about ways people with disabilities can find work.

The job fair also features openings from four employers, including Pepsi. The company is looking for sales representatives and mechanics.

We're also featuring other jobs in the education and logistics fields.

You can apply for the jobs through social media, online, or over the phone. Our ABC13 hotline is (713) 243-6663.