CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Heesoo Kim

 4 days ago
MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Heesoo Kim

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Heesoo is a star student, with many talents. She participates in Orchestra, Houston Youth Symphony and Tennis. She has received several accolades for her skills with the violin, even being recognized in the All-State Philharmonia Orchestra and being ranked as one of the top 70 in Texas for Violin. She maintains Honor Roll status and is a member of several academic organizations including Women in Stem and the Red Cross club.

GOALS: Heesoo plans to study medicine after graduating, majoring in Biochemistry. She would also like to continue following her passion for violin, minoring in Music Performance.

