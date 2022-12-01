ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Lopez
4d ago

The truth is money always influences politicians. In return laws are created to benefit the wealthy. We should also add politicans create their own laws to benefit themselves. A wise man once said - those that create the laws do not necessarily obey them.

Nanny dee
4d ago

This episode has much to do with China and Apple. Glad Musk and Apple could work this out. I was not happy with selling my Apple iPhone, but would. Tired of this handful of people with so much POWER.

David Keeler
4d ago

mark Zuckerberg is no dam better his company restricts people for freedom of speech he hates the constitution

