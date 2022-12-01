Applications for Jobless Benefits Decline Last Week

You might not know it from reading Tuesday’s statement announcing Australia’s eighth consecutive increase in interest rates, but our Reserve Bank might finally have done enough. The statement says inflation is still “too high” and that the bank expects to increase rates further, although it is “not on a pre-set course”. But, as it happens, the bank is unlikely to increase rates again for a further two months. The board doesn’t meet in January, meaning the nine weeks between now and its first meeting for 2023 on February 7 will provide an unusually long time for reflection – the first after eight...

19 MINUTES AGO