Indoor track and field preview: Heritage star Madison Whyte returns after leading Hurricanes to state girls title sweep

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
The Nansemond River team reacts to winning the Class 5 outdoor track and field title on June 6, 2022. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Storylines

Hurricanes’ dominance

Heritage won indoor and outdoor state titles under coach Ray Pollard. Expect a repeat as the Hurricanes return Southern California signee Madison Whyte, who won the 55 and 300 meters at the Class 4 state meet last year. But they also have plenty of talent around her, including Myzhane Solomon (fourth in the 55 meters at the state indoor meet) and Sanaa Wooden (third in the 300 at the state indoor meet).

Nansemond River back in the hunt for another title

The Warriors won both the Class 5 indoor and outdoor titles. They have a great chance to repeat, led by senior Jaliyah Person, who won the 500 and long jump and finished third in the 55. Senior Nyah Harrison was third in the 300 and 500.

Big shoes to fill at Norcom

Lisa Carnes stepped down as Norcom’s coach after 15 years. During that time, she led the Greyhounds to four state titles and produced 49 state champions. She will be replaced by athletic director Les Young, who has plenty of track and field experience. He said this will be a rebuilding year for the Greyhounds.

Princess Anne led by its distance runners

The Cavaliers once again will be led by distance runners Will Griesmer, Armaan Chopra and Peyton Culpepper. Griesmer, a senior, finished runner-up at the Class 5 cross country meet last month. He also was fourth in the 3,200 at the 2022 state indoor meet. Chopra, a junior, was fifth at the state cross country meet and runner-up in the 3,200 at the state indoor meet. Culpepper, a senior, finished sixth in the girls 1,000.

Great talent returns in Hampton Roads

A host of top state finishers also return: Tabb senior Nick Smerlis (second in the Class 3 1,000), Deep Creek senior Amarion Harrell (third in the Class 4 300, seventh in the triple jump), Churchland senior Kammya Norfleet (fourth in the Class 4 shot put), Manor senior Nicolas Simmons (second in the Class 4 triple jump), York sophomore Danielle Hollington (third in the Class 3 500), York senior Ciarra Moore (second in the Class 3 triple jump), Hickory senior Camille Johnson (16th in Class 5 cross country), Green Run senior Heavan Roberts (fifth in the Class 5 300, sixth in the 55) and Oscar Smith’s Nadia Jacobs (second in the Class 6 55 hurdles).

Five girls athletes you should know

Madison Whyte, Heritage

The senior, who signed with USC, was the 2022 Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year and won gold in the mixed 1,600-meter relay at the World U20. She is the defending Class 4 state champion in the 55 (6.97 seconds) and 300 (37.96) meters, and led the Hurricanes 4x400 to victory (3:59.1). All three were meet records. She had the nation’s fastest time last season in the 200 meters (23.66) and was third in the 300 (37.73).

Brianna Selby, Indian River

The junior won the 55 (6.87) and 300 (39.11) meters at the 2022 Class 5 indoor meet.

Ariel Fletcher, Tallwood

The senior was the state runner-up in both the 55 and 300 meters at the 2022 Class 5 indoor meet.

Jaliyah Person, Nansemond River

The senior won the 500 and long jump, finished third in the 55 and was fifth in the triple jump as she helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 Class 5 indoor title.

Llyric Driscoll, Western Branch

The senior placed third in the 55 hurdles, long jump and triple jump at the Class 6 indoor meet.

Five boys athletes you should know

David Anderson, Kecoughtan

The senior, who committed to play football for Duke, is the defending indoor and outdoor Class 5 champion in the shot put. He had a throw of 53 feet, 6½ inches to win the state indoor title.

Malachi Hinton, Indian River

The junior finished as the runner-up in the 55 meters at the Class 5 state indoor meet. He also won the 100 meters as a freshman at the state outdoor meet.

Leo Davis, Warhill

The senior won the 500 meters (1:06.37) at the Class 4 indoor meet.

Charles Wall-Davis, Nansemond River

The senior was the state runner-up in the 55 hurdles and 300 and was fourth in the long jump to help lead the Warriors to the 2022 Class 5 indoor title.

Paul Battle, Norcom

The senior finished as state runner-up in the shot put at the Class 3 indoor meet.

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Twitter @LHRubama.

