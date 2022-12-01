ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposal may limit menhaden harvest in the Chesapeake Bay

By Everett Eaton, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Fishermen aboard two purse boats of the Cockrells Creek and other boats of the Omega Proteins fleet circle schools of menhaden with a seine nets in the Chesapeake Bay Tuesday morning September 3, 2019. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is considering a proposal to limit menhaden harvesting in the Chesapeake Bay.

It comes after a recent study by the commission looking at ways to reduce the number of fish spills.

The proposal would ban purse seine fishing — which uses large nets to capture fish — within a mile of state shorelines and a half mile on either side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Menhaden and other fish caught in the purse seines can smother and die. The fish often fall out if the net ruptures or overflows, and thousands of dead fish turn up on local beaches.

Boats using the nets are already asked to avoid the bridge-tunnel, but it is not required. If the proposal passes, it will become illegal and punishable as a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is a fine of no more than $500.

The proposal would also ban fishing Memorial and Labor Day weekends, and July 1-7.

The plan also hopes to address tension between anglers and commercial menhaden boats. Boat traffic is higher on weekends, particularly Memorial and Labor Day, and the proposal would keep fisheries such as Omega Protein in Reedville out of the bay during those periods.

Chris Moore, a senior scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, thinks the proposal protects menhaden and other species that depend on them. He sits on the commission’s menhaden management advisory committee.

“By moving fishing into deeper water where nets are less likely to snag, these regulations could reduce the frequency of Omega Protein’s net spills, which are an alarming waste of a precious food source for striped bass, dolphins, osprey and other wildlife,” Moore said.

Committee members such as Ken Pinkard, a third-generation fisherman, said that preventing fishing during those windows could cut into profits.

“Over the Fourth of July, that is a week’s worth of work,” Pinkard said.

Omega Protein does not typically fish over weekends out of respect for recreational fishermen and increased boat traffic, said Monty Diehl, vice president of ocean fleet services at Omega. But, if the proposal is accepted, Omega might have to to make up for lost revenue.

The commission will discuss the proposal at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Omega is the only reduction company harvesting menhaden on the East Coast. The company reduces the menhaden into supplements, food additives and food for animals.

In July, Omega and its contractor Ocean Harvesters were responsible for two menhaden spills in less than three weeks. The first was off Silver Beach in Northampton County and almost 20,000 menhaden were lost. The second occurred near Kiptopeke State Park and the cleanup closed the park.

In September 2021, the company was responsible for two spills in two days that left more than 400,000 dead fish in bay waters.

After the spill, the menhaden advisory committee tried unsuccessfully to pass a proposal to limit harvesting in the shallower waters of the bay. The proposal was opposed by Omega representatives on the committee who reasoned the spills are not frequent enough to close off fishing areas.

Virginia is the only state that allows menhaden reduction fishing in its waters, rather than only in the ocean.

Everett Eaton, 262-902-7896, everett.eaton@virginiamedia.com

