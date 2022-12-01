ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia’s first monkeypox death: Man in eastern part of state dies

By Ian Munro, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

The state on Thursday morning reported its first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The man was a resident in the Eastern Health Region of Virginia , which extends from Southampton County to the Peninsula to the Northern Neck, over to the Eastern Shore then to the state line in Virginia Beach.

His name and other personal information was withheld.

Monkeypox, which public health officials are now calling mpox , spreads through close contact and for most people, is painful but not life-threatening, according to VDH. Symptoms include a new unexplained rash, fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes. A vaccine is available.

“Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems, said Dr. Colin M. Greene, state health commissioner in the news release. “If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
13News Now

2 killed in Virginia Beach explosion, fire officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people and a pet are dead after an explosion and fire in Virginia Beach Monday morning. Investigators said it happened inside a welding shop off Virginia Beach Boulevard and North Birdneck Road. The scene was located at a commercial building near the Atlantic Park area.
WAVY News 10

A season of grief for local family facing a triple tragedy

An Isle of Wight family already reeling from a deadly family dispute could soon be homeless as well. Read more: https://bit.ly/3upYmfA. A season of grief for local family facing a triple …. An Isle of Wight family already reeling from a deadly family dispute could soon be homeless as well.
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
WAVY News 10

Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors

The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk …. The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s...
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach

Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in …. Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for...
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy