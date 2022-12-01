Virginia’s first monkeypox death: Man in eastern part of state dies

The state on Thursday morning reported its first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The man was a resident in the Eastern Health Region of Virginia , which extends from Southampton County to the Peninsula to the Northern Neck, over to the Eastern Shore then to the state line in Virginia Beach.

His name and other personal information was withheld.

Monkeypox, which public health officials are now calling mpox , spreads through close contact and for most people, is painful but not life-threatening, according to VDH. Symptoms include a new unexplained rash, fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes. A vaccine is available.

“Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems, said Dr. Colin M. Greene, state health commissioner in the news release. “If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com