Uruguay's Luis Suarez unapologetic over 2010 World Cup handball: 'The Ghana player missed the penalty, not me'

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Brazil turn on the style to beat South Korea and reach World Cup quarter-finals
Brazil turned on the style with a first-half blitz to sink shambolic South Korea 4-1 and cruise into the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all found the net as the five-time champions exploited yawning gaps in their opponents’ defence to run riot.As the favourites eased down after the break South Korea showed plenty of intent in attack and grabbed a deserved consolation goal in the 76th minute when Seung-ho Paik let fly from the edge of the box.What a first-half display! 🇧🇷⚡️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zVRiKvd3Hr— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022A scintillating first-half...
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
German newspaper blames lack of partying by players’ wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit
There is now an official scapegoat for Germany’s group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup: The players’ significant others. Apparently, the Germans failed to advance to the knockout stage because their players’ wives and girlfriends weren’t partying hard enough, according to a German newspaper. “What...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out
Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half.Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the third day of last-16 action in Qatar unfolded.Ruthless BrazilBrazil’s first-half blitz at Stadium 974 started with a seventh-minute Vinicius Junior strike, with Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle...
Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip
Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
Hakim Ziyech FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Hakim Ziyech FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Morocco taking on Spain in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Spain faces off against Morocco in the Round of 16 and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
