ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Classic 'Christmas Popcorn Balls' Take Us Back to Our Childhood

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09U0wP_0jTqmiof00

Kids today will totally flip for these.

When the holidays hit, it’s time to get creative and festive. Nothing says Christmas cheer like making desserts to give out. You can make cookies and package them up nicely. Or you can bake holiday-themed cupcakes. Whatever you decide to do, be sure you enjoy doing it.

TikTok content creator @lifeandsprinkles shared footage of her Christmas Popcorn Balls recipe. We’re so excited by the look of these yummy treats. Kids today will totally flip for these.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Christmas Popcorn Balls really are a special snack for the holiday season. Not only will they taste amazing, thanks to the popcorn, butter, M&M’s, and sprinkles. But the way she wrapped them up in a plastic bag with a ribbon. Then placing the bag into an adorable house container with the Ghirardelli Chocolate, Peppermint Bark, and Sugar Cookies sent us over the edge. These snacks will be a hit if you’re going to the drive-in or hosting a family movie night.

We already know that Christmas Popcorn Balls are a fantastic idea. But we want to see how the TikTok viewers responded to them. Let’s find out now. User @BonBonandLovey wrote, “Love the little house gift boxes.” @what's up follow me admitted, “Not enough snacks need more, but does look good though.” @kikihenny05 said, “This is so cute.” @Lalalori2008 exclaimed, “I love this idea!” @Ann.Marie wrote, “Thank you for sharing. Great idea.”

The Christmas Popcorn Balls are awesome, and we look forward to making some. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @lifeandsprinkles’ TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
PopSugar

28 Stocking Stuffers For Babies, Toddlers, Little Kids, and Big Kids

Oh, the things we'd do to be a kid on Christmas again. The days of waking up at the crack of dawn and beelining it to the tree may have come and gone for us adults, but that warm, fuzzy feeling we experienced as kids is still dear to our hearts. Luckily, with babies, toddlers, and children in the picture, we grownups get to relive the magic of Christmas morning all over again. It's a special time for us all, and knowing the excitement kids hold for the holidays makes it even better, which is why it's important their stockings are magical.
The Guardian

Homemade Christmas gifts that show you care without breaking the bank

Many people believe the best presents are those that are homemade. Often they can be cheaper, too. So how can you show you care without spending a fortune this Christmas?. The sustainable declutterer Janine McDonald says: “Make your own body scrubs. These also moisturise, so no need to clutter the bathroom cabinet with different lotions and potions. With your fingers, like making pastry, combine 32g of solid coconut oil and 132g of sugar (use different sugars for different levels of “scrub”), add 20 drops of therapeutic grade essential oil and mix well. Store in a clean, glass jar with a good sealed lid. Pop a ribbon round it with a cute label and there you have it.”
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
685
Followers
357
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy