Classic 'Christmas Popcorn Balls' Take Us Back to Our Childhood

When the holidays hit, it’s time to get creative and festive. Nothing says Christmas cheer like making desserts to give out. You can make cookies and package them up nicely. Or you can bake holiday-themed cupcakes. Whatever you decide to do, be sure you enjoy doing it.

TikTok content creator @lifeandsprinkles shared footage of her Christmas Popcorn Balls recipe. We’re so excited by the look of these yummy treats. Kids today will totally flip for these.

The Christmas Popcorn Balls really are a special snack for the holiday season. Not only will they taste amazing, thanks to the popcorn, butter, M&M’s, and sprinkles. But the way she wrapped them up in a plastic bag with a ribbon. Then placing the bag into an adorable house container with the Ghirardelli Chocolate, Peppermint Bark, and Sugar Cookies sent us over the edge. These snacks will be a hit if you’re going to the drive-in or hosting a family movie night.

We already know that Christmas Popcorn Balls are a fantastic idea. But we want to see how the TikTok viewers responded to them. Let’s find out now. User @BonBonandLovey wrote, “Love the little house gift boxes.” @what's up follow me admitted, “Not enough snacks need more, but does look good though.” @kikihenny05 said, “This is so cute.” @Lalalori2008 exclaimed, “I love this idea!” @Ann.Marie wrote, “Thank you for sharing. Great idea.”

The Christmas Popcorn Balls are awesome, and we look forward to making some. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @lifeandsprinkles’ TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

