This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

The best company slogans are catchy, succinct, and memorable. They capture a brand’s image in only a few words and help companies draw in customers. Of course, some slogans are considerably more catchy and become very popular.

To identify America's most famous company slogans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the advertising blog Quality Logo Products’ the 50 best slogans of all time . We added the latest annual revenue for each brand's parent company from financial reports and company websites. The slogans are listed in no particular order.

Many of the companies with the most famous slogans specialize in selling relatively cheap and disposable consumer goods like fast food, cereal, beer, and candy. However, there are also some that sell services and durable goods like Apple, De Beers, The New York Times, Airbnb, and Toyota. ( These are the most valuable brands of 2022 )

Slogans are designed to be extremely brief but also etch themselves onto the minds of potential customers. The longest slogan on the list is just nine words but most are much shorter, around two to five words. Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” is only three.

Most slogans aim to highlight certain qualities that make the brand and its products stand out. Subway’s “Eat Fresh” separates it from the fast-food competition, suggesting that the sandwich maker's food is fresher and healthier. “Save Money. Live Better.” is Walmart’s slogan that focuses on its main draw -- unbeatable low prices.

There are also some slogans that focus on product specifics. M&M’s “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands,” highlights that the candy was originally designed to survive the heat without turning into a gooey mess.

Some of the most famous slogans are brand mainstays, but others have been retired as the products and times have changed.

Verizon used “Can you hear me now?” in the 2000s to boast its cell service in a time when cell coverage was not as ubiquitous. These days, Verizon has opted for “ 5G Built Right ,” focusing on the current race to build cellular 5G networks.

The original L’Oreal slogan was “Because I’m Worth It” but was changed to “Because You’re Worth it” in the 1990s.

The best slogans are triumphs of advertising and branding and have helped turn certain companies into household names. Some of these are no longer U.S.-owned however. Here are 25 classic American brands now owned by foreign companies.

Click here to see America's most famous company slogans.

Just Do It

> Brand: Nike

> Annual revenue, 2021: $46.7 billion

Think Different

> Brand: Apple

> Annual revenue, 2021: $365.8 billion

ALSO READ: The Most Valuable Brands in 2022, According to Interbrand

Where's the Beef?

> Brand: Wendy's

> Annual revenue, 2021: $1.9 billion

Open Happiness

> Brand: Coca Cola

> Annual revenue, 2021: $38.7 billion

Because You're Worth It

> Brand: L'Oreal

> Annual revenue, 2021: $38.2 billion

Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands

> Brand: M&M's

> Annual revenue, 2021: $30.1 billion (Mars Inc)

A Diamond is Forever

> Brand: De Beers

> Annual revenue, 2021: $43.3 billion (Anglo American plc)

ALSO READ: 25 Classic American Brands Now Owned by Foreign Companies

The Breakfast of Champions

> Brand: Wheaties

> Annual revenue, 2021: $19.0 billion (General Mills)

America Runs on Dunkin'

> Brand: Dunkin'

> Annual revenue, 2021: $1.4 billion (Dunkin Brands Group Incorporated)

Can You Hear Me Now?

> Brand: Verizon

> Annual revenue, 2021: $133.6 billion (Verizon Communications)

Quality Never Goes Out of Style

> Brand: Levi's

> Annual revenue, 2021: $5.8 billion (Levi Strauss)

Red Bull Gives You Wings

> Brand: Red Bull

> Annual revenue, 2021: $9.2 billion

ALSO READ: The Worst Car Brands in America

Belong Anywhere

> Brand: Airbnb

> Annual revenue, 2021: $6.0 billion (Airbnb)

Have it Your Way

> Brand: Burger King

> Annual revenue, 2021: $5.4 billion (Restaurant Brands International Us Services Llc)

The Happiest Place on Earth

> Brand: Disneyland

> Annual revenue, 2021: $67.4 billion (Walt Disney)

Trix Are For Kids

> Brand: Trix

> Annual revenue, 2021: $19.0 billion (General Mills)

Freaky Fast

> Brand: Jimmy John's

> Annual revenue, 2021: $4.0 billion (Inspire Brand Inc)

ALSO READ: The Most Valuable Brands in 2022, According to Interbrand

When You're Here, You're Family

> Brand: Olive Garden

> Annual revenue, 2021: $9.6 billion (Darden Restaurants)

Taste the Rainbow

> Brand: Skittles

> Annual revenue, 2021: $30.1 billion (Mars Inc)

The King of Beers

> Brand: Budweiser

> Annual revenue, 2021: $54.3 billion (AB InBev)

Live Mas

> Brand: Taco Bell

> Annual revenue, 2021: $6.6 billion (Yum! Brands)

Expect More, Pay Less

> Brand: Target

> Annual revenue, 2021: $106.0 billion (Target)

ALSO READ: 25 Classic American Brands Now Owned by Foreign Companies

The Quicker Picker Upper

> Brand: Bounty

> Annual revenue, 2021: $80.2 billion (Procter & Gamble)

Eat Fresh

> Brand: Subway

> Annual revenue, 2021: N/A (Doctor's Associates Inc.)

M'm! M'm! Good!

> Brand: Campbell's Soup

> Annual revenue, 2021: N/A (Mary Alice Dorrance Malone)

They're Grrreat!

> Brand: Frosted Flakes

> Annual revenue, 2021: $14.2 billion (Kellogg's Brands)

It Keeps Going, and Going, and Going

> Brand: Energizer

> Annual revenue, 2021: $3.0 billion (Energizer Holdings)

ALSO READ: The Worst Car Brands in America

All the News That's Fit to Print

> Brand: The New York Times

> Annual revenue, 2021: $2.1 billion (The New York Times Distribution)

Got Milk?

> Brand: California Milk Processor Board

> Annual revenue, 2021: N/A (California Milk Processor Board)

Betcha Can't Eat Just One

> Brand: Lay's

> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

Let's Go Places

> Brand: Toyota

> Annual revenue, 2021: $285.9 billion (Toyota Motor)

It Ain't Easy Bein Cheesy

> Brand: Cheetos

> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

ALSO READ: The Most Valuable Brands in 2022, According to Interbrand

All for Freedom. Freedom for All.

> Brand: Harley-Davidson

> Annual revenue, 2021: $5.3 billion

Save Money. Live Better.

> Brand: Walmart

> Annual revenue, 2021: $572.8b (Walmart)

Do the Dew

> Brand: Mountain Dew

> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

Is it in You?

> Brand: Gatorade

> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

Good to the Last Drop

> Brand: Maxwell House

> Annual revenue, 2021: $26.0 billion (Kraft Heinz)

ALSO READ: 25 Classic American Brands Now Owned by Foreign Companies

Built to Last

> Brand: Ford

> Annual revenue, 2021: $136.3 billion (Ford Motor)

Crave Those Crazy Squares

> Brand: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

> Annual revenue, 2021: $19.0 billion (General Mills)

Fly the Friendly Skies

> Brand: United Airlines

> Annual revenue, 2021: $42.2 billion

The Ultimate Driving Machine

> Brand: BMW

> Annual revenue, 2021: $133.4 billion

When it Absolutely, Positively Has to Be There Overnight

> Brand: FedEx

> Annual revenue, 2021: $93.5b (FedEx)

ALSO READ: The Worst Car Brands in America

Think Big

> Brand: IMAX

> Annual revenue, 2021: $254.9 million (IMAX Corporation)

Finger Lickin' Good

> Brand: KFC

> Annual revenue, 2021: $6.6 billion (Yum! Brands)

Leave the Driving to Us

> Brand: Greyhound

> Annual revenue, 2021: $1.4 billion (Greyhound Lines Inc.)

Pure Happiness

> Brand: Hershey's

> Annual revenue, 2021: $9.0 billion (Hershey Co.)

Happy Tastes Good

> Brand: Dairy Queen

> Annual revenue, 2021: $268.6 billion (Berkshire Hathaway)

ALSO READ: The Most Valuable Brands in 2022, According to Interbrand

Once You Pop, the Fun Don't Stop

> Brand: Pringles

> Annual revenue, 2021: $14.2 billion (Kellogg's Brands)

Obey Your Thirst

> Brand: Sprite

> Annual revenue, 2021: $38.7 billion (The Coca-Cola Company)

Snap! Crackle! Pop!

> Brand: Rice Krispies

> Annual revenue, 2021: $14.2 billion (Kellogg's Brands)

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .