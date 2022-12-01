ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Most Famous Company Slogans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjC6h_0jTqmfAU00 The best company slogans are catchy, succinct, and memorable. They capture a brand’s image in only a few words and help companies draw in customers. Of course, some slogans are considerably more catchy and become very popular.

To identify America's most famous company slogans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the advertising blog Quality Logo Products’ the 50 best slogans of all time . We added the latest annual revenue for each brand's parent company from financial reports and company websites. The slogans are listed in no particular order.

Many of the companies with the most famous slogans specialize in selling relatively cheap and disposable consumer goods like fast food, cereal, beer, and candy. However, there are also some that sell services and durable goods like Apple, De Beers, The New York Times, Airbnb, and Toyota. ( These are the most valuable brands of 2022 )

Slogans are designed to be extremely brief but also etch themselves onto the minds of potential customers. The longest slogan on the list is just nine words but most are much shorter, around two to five words. Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” is only three.

Most slogans aim to highlight certain qualities that make the brand and its products stand out. Subway’s “Eat Fresh” separates it from the fast-food competition, suggesting that the sandwich maker's food is fresher and healthier. “Save Money. Live Better.” is Walmart’s slogan that focuses on its main draw -- unbeatable low prices.

There are also some slogans that focus on product specifics. M&M’s “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands,” highlights that the candy was originally designed to survive the heat without turning into a gooey mess.

Some of the most famous slogans are brand mainstays, but others have been retired as the products and times have changed.

Verizon used “Can you hear me now?” in the 2000s to boast its cell service in a time when cell coverage was not as ubiquitous. These days, Verizon has opted for “ 5G Built Right ,” focusing on the current race to build cellular 5G networks.

The original L’Oreal slogan was “Because I’m Worth It” but was changed to “Because You’re Worth it” in the 1990s.

The best slogans are triumphs of advertising and branding and have helped turn certain companies into household names. Some of these are no longer U.S.-owned however. Here are 25 classic American brands now owned by foreign companies.

Click here to see America's most famous company slogans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx2E9_0jTqmfAU00

Just Do It
> Brand: Nike
> Annual revenue, 2021: $46.7 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUjh5_0jTqmfAU00

Think Different
> Brand: Apple
> Annual revenue, 2021: $365.8 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mv712_0jTqmfAU00

Where's the Beef?
> Brand: Wendy's
> Annual revenue, 2021: $1.9 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWP3o_0jTqmfAU00

Open Happiness
> Brand: Coca Cola
> Annual revenue, 2021: $38.7 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH7At_0jTqmfAU00

Because You're Worth It
> Brand: L'Oreal
> Annual revenue, 2021: $38.2 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAEXz_0jTqmfAU00

Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands
> Brand: M&M's
> Annual revenue, 2021: $30.1 billion (Mars Inc)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dYOT_0jTqmfAU00

A Diamond is Forever
> Brand: De Beers
> Annual revenue, 2021: $43.3 billion (Anglo American plc)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6iBd_0jTqmfAU00

The Breakfast of Champions
> Brand: Wheaties
> Annual revenue, 2021: $19.0 billion (General Mills)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cu8LF_0jTqmfAU00

America Runs on Dunkin'
> Brand: Dunkin'
> Annual revenue, 2021: $1.4 billion (Dunkin Brands Group Incorporated)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYIXg_0jTqmfAU00

Can You Hear Me Now?
> Brand: Verizon
> Annual revenue, 2021: $133.6 billion (Verizon Communications)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Km0ph_0jTqmfAU00

Quality Never Goes Out of Style
> Brand: Levi's
> Annual revenue, 2021: $5.8 billion (Levi Strauss)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eUS4_0jTqmfAU00

Red Bull Gives You Wings
> Brand: Red Bull
> Annual revenue, 2021: $9.2 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weixH_0jTqmfAU00

Belong Anywhere
> Brand: Airbnb
> Annual revenue, 2021: $6.0 billion (Airbnb)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQXYz_0jTqmfAU00

Have it Your Way
> Brand: Burger King
> Annual revenue, 2021: $5.4 billion (Restaurant Brands International Us Services Llc)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zy7V_0jTqmfAU00

The Happiest Place on Earth
> Brand: Disneyland
> Annual revenue, 2021: $67.4 billion (Walt Disney)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i58gS_0jTqmfAU00

Trix Are For Kids
> Brand: Trix
> Annual revenue, 2021: $19.0 billion (General Mills)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtThJ_0jTqmfAU00

Freaky Fast
> Brand: Jimmy John's
> Annual revenue, 2021: $4.0 billion (Inspire Brand Inc)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mY78o_0jTqmfAU00

When You're Here, You're Family
> Brand: Olive Garden
> Annual revenue, 2021: $9.6 billion (Darden Restaurants)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXKM0_0jTqmfAU00

Taste the Rainbow
> Brand: Skittles
> Annual revenue, 2021: $30.1 billion (Mars Inc)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3IXP_0jTqmfAU00

The King of Beers
> Brand: Budweiser
> Annual revenue, 2021: $54.3 billion (AB InBev)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1paa_0jTqmfAU00

Live Mas
> Brand: Taco Bell
> Annual revenue, 2021: $6.6 billion (Yum! Brands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48A8bO_0jTqmfAU00

Expect More, Pay Less
> Brand: Target
> Annual revenue, 2021: $106.0 billion (Target)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVrkS_0jTqmfAU00

The Quicker Picker Upper
> Brand: Bounty
> Annual revenue, 2021: $80.2 billion (Procter & Gamble)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AK1wP_0jTqmfAU00

Eat Fresh
> Brand: Subway
> Annual revenue, 2021: N/A (Doctor's Associates Inc.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZVwc_0jTqmfAU00

M'm! M'm! Good!
> Brand: Campbell's Soup
> Annual revenue, 2021: N/A (Mary Alice Dorrance Malone)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KpJe_0jTqmfAU00

They're Grrreat!
> Brand: Frosted Flakes
> Annual revenue, 2021: $14.2 billion (Kellogg's Brands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXnNh_0jTqmfAU00

It Keeps Going, and Going, and Going
> Brand: Energizer
> Annual revenue, 2021: $3.0 billion (Energizer Holdings)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJKmu_0jTqmfAU00

All the News That's Fit to Print
> Brand: The New York Times
> Annual revenue, 2021: $2.1 billion (The New York Times Distribution)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElQ6c_0jTqmfAU00

Got Milk?
> Brand: California Milk Processor Board
> Annual revenue, 2021: N/A (California Milk Processor Board)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9a9E_0jTqmfAU00

Betcha Can't Eat Just One
> Brand: Lay's
> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vzzE_0jTqmfAU00

Let's Go Places
> Brand: Toyota
> Annual revenue, 2021: $285.9 billion (Toyota Motor)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wH5cV_0jTqmfAU00

It Ain't Easy Bein Cheesy
> Brand: Cheetos
> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tem7U_0jTqmfAU00

All for Freedom. Freedom for All.
> Brand: Harley-Davidson
> Annual revenue, 2021: $5.3 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgnFy_0jTqmfAU00

Save Money. Live Better.
> Brand: Walmart
> Annual revenue, 2021: $572.8b (Walmart)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuRXJ_0jTqmfAU00

Do the Dew
> Brand: Mountain Dew
> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEV53_0jTqmfAU00

Is it in You?
> Brand: Gatorade
> Annual revenue, 2021: $79.5 billion (Pepsico)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzQea_0jTqmfAU00

Good to the Last Drop
> Brand: Maxwell House
> Annual revenue, 2021: $26.0 billion (Kraft Heinz)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Y2sD_0jTqmfAU00

Built to Last
> Brand: Ford
> Annual revenue, 2021: $136.3 billion (Ford Motor)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N06qV_0jTqmfAU00

Crave Those Crazy Squares
> Brand: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
> Annual revenue, 2021: $19.0 billion (General Mills)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbZRi_0jTqmfAU00

Fly the Friendly Skies
> Brand: United Airlines
> Annual revenue, 2021: $42.2 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuON2_0jTqmfAU00

The Ultimate Driving Machine
> Brand: BMW
> Annual revenue, 2021: $133.4 billion

When it Absolutely, Positively Has to Be There Overnight
> Brand: FedEx
> Annual revenue, 2021: $93.5b (FedEx)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpU6Q_0jTqmfAU00

Think Big
> Brand: IMAX
> Annual revenue, 2021: $254.9 million (IMAX Corporation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpy0h_0jTqmfAU00

Finger Lickin' Good
> Brand: KFC
> Annual revenue, 2021: $6.6 billion (Yum! Brands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyAXm_0jTqmfAU00

Leave the Driving to Us
> Brand: Greyhound
> Annual revenue, 2021: $1.4 billion (Greyhound Lines Inc.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idHGH_0jTqmfAU00

Pure Happiness
> Brand: Hershey's
> Annual revenue, 2021: $9.0 billion (Hershey Co.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2dYv_0jTqmfAU00

Happy Tastes Good
> Brand: Dairy Queen
> Annual revenue, 2021: $268.6 billion (Berkshire Hathaway)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDTOL_0jTqmfAU00

Once You Pop, the Fun Don't Stop
> Brand: Pringles
> Annual revenue, 2021: $14.2 billion (Kellogg's Brands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nWfE_0jTqmfAU00

Obey Your Thirst
> Brand: Sprite
> Annual revenue, 2021: $38.7 billion (The Coca-Cola Company)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKIAW_0jTqmfAU00

Snap! Crackle! Pop!
> Brand: Rice Krispies
> Annual revenue, 2021: $14.2 billion (Kellogg's Brands)

