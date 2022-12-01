State police looking to identify two people killed in fiery crash on I-91 in North Haven

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after hitting a tree on I-91 north in North Haven Wednesday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Wednesday night.

A Hyundai Sonata was traveling on I-91 North near Exit 12 after 8 p.m. Wednesday when it passed the off-ramp and ran off the road to the right. The car then went down an embankment and hit a tree, causing the car to catch on fire, state police said.

The driver and and the passenger sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced on the scene by North Haven Fire Department, according to state police.

The identity of the two victims is unknown at this time, according to state police, but the car was registered to a Milford woman.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Rickey Cyr at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or through e-mail at rickey.cyr@ct.gov . State police are also asking anyone who may have information regarding the identities of the two victims to contact Trooper Cyr.