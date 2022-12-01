ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

State police looking to identify two people killed in fiery crash on I-91 in North Haven

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sce4l_0jTqmVI600
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after hitting a tree on I-91 north in North Haven Wednesday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Wednesday night.

A Hyundai Sonata was traveling on I-91 North near Exit 12 after 8 p.m. Wednesday when it passed the off-ramp and ran off the road to the right. The car then went down an embankment and hit a tree, causing the car to catch on fire, state police said.

The driver and and the passenger sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced on the scene by North Haven Fire Department, according to state police.

The identity of the two victims is unknown at this time, according to state police, but the car was registered to a Milford woman.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Rickey Cyr at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or through e-mail at rickey.cyr@ct.gov . State police are also asking anyone who may have information regarding the identities of the two victims to contact Trooper Cyr.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
NBC Connecticut

Several Injuries Reported in Major Crash on I-84 in West Hartford

A major crash has closed Interstate 84 west on the Hartford and West Hartford line on Monday morning and multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m.
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into CT Reservoir

A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been ide…
ABC6.com

One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT

STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Eyewitness News

One person dead following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday. Responding officers stated that there was a one car motor vehicle crash on the left side of the roadway. The car appeared to have struck a tree head on shortly before...
longisland.com

The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway

On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
WTNH

1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
darientimes.com

Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
WTNH

Police investigate robbery at Groton Henny Penny

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Henny Penny. Police say the incident happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. at 1270 Gold Star Highway. One suspect entered the store, allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money, according to police. The suspect left the […]
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy