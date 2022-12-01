Read full article on original website
Madison City Commission meeting Monday
The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and take action related to liquidated damages on the city’s Rural Development Improvement projects, as well as receive an update on construction projects. They will also hold first reading of an ordinance adopting and enacting City of Madison Codification, and discuss and approve the legal services agreement with Jencks Law. The commission will approve a resolution declaring a necessity for sidewalk repair improvements for 2023, and acknowledge a resolution declaring a necessity for the city’s 2023 sidewalk improvement project.
Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday
The Lake County Commission holds its regular meeting on Tuesday. County commissioners will receive an update from Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag, and approve a resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. The commission will also approve an Advisor Agreement with Colliers Securities for TID #6, and canvass the votes from the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board election.
KJAM Parade of Lights winners
Madison Area Pink Ladies - "Most Beautiful" Egan Avenue in downtown Madison was lit up with holiday spirit on Saturday night as the community turned out for KJAM’s first ever Parade of Lights in Madison. The Parade included more than 40 entries, with everything from horses and trucks to large equipment, trains and floats.
Kelly Heumiller
Kelly Heumiller, 63, of Salem passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 1, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 7 at Montrose United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Perry Fischer
Perry Fischer, 63, of Madison passed away on December 2, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Services are pending with the Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Madison Wrestles at the Flandreau Invitational
Over the weekend, the Madison Wrestling team competed in the Flandreau Booster Club Invitational, with two wrestlers finishing first and seven others placing within the top three. Wyatt Pickard (106lb) was one of the two first place finishers for Madison, winning both this quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall before...
Day One of South Dakota State Holiday Invite for DSU Women
Two Dakota State women’s athletes made their mark in the school record book yesterday after the first day of the South Dakota State Holiday Invitational and Multi-Events, and numerous DSU women’s athletes had made their collegiate debut at the South Dakota State indoor track & field preseason meet.
Dolores Kolbeck
Dolores “Squeak” Kolbeck, 95, of Salem passed away on December 1, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. A rosary will be prayed at 3 pm on Monday at Kinzley Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin at 6 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm.
Madison Gymnastics Gets Victory Over Estelline/Hendricks
On Thursday, the Madison Gymnastics team hosted Estelline/Hendricks, and the Bulldogs defeated the Redhawks by a total score of 131.45-127.7. The two teams split the four events, with Madison winning the Bars and Beams events while Estelline/Hendricks won the Floor and Vault events. In the Bars, the Bulldogs won with...
