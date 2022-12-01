The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and take action related to liquidated damages on the city’s Rural Development Improvement projects, as well as receive an update on construction projects. They will also hold first reading of an ordinance adopting and enacting City of Madison Codification, and discuss and approve the legal services agreement with Jencks Law. The commission will approve a resolution declaring a necessity for sidewalk repair improvements for 2023, and acknowledge a resolution declaring a necessity for the city’s 2023 sidewalk improvement project.

14 HOURS AGO