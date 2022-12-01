Let the games begin, and I’m not talking reindeer games here. I’m talking about the political gamesmanship already beginning in the congress. Most of the rhetoric of revenge and retribution is coming from one man and one political party. For any of us who hoped the 2020 election would end the reign of the orange king, boy were we wrong. After the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, we hoped things would — in the face of home-grown terrorism — begin to set...

28 MINUTES AGO