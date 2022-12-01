Read full article on original website
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Photo byJohn George at The Philadelphia Business Journal. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area.Photo byMercantile of Doylestown. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition. Two of the watercourses on the ballot are...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
NJ.com
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
‘One of the Best Manhattans in a Bottle’: Whiskey From Pottstown Distillery Earns High Praise
The small-batch whiskey by Pottstown’s Manatawny Still Works is one of the best and most interesting Manhattans in a bottle currently available, reported Jonah Flicker for the Robb Report. Its kick is ideal for chasing away the early Dec. chill. Manatawny’s master distiller Max Pfeffer focuses on producing four-grain...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
fox29.com
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
