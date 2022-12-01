William Regal: 'I've had more concussions than I know what to do with and I've had two major bleeds on the brain in 2018'

Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
