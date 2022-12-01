Read full article on original website
Related
Senior OL Michael Furtney transferring from Wisconsin
Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Furtney has entered the transfer portal after five years in the program and playing in 43 career games.
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Notes: Still No Decision From Jim Leonhard
MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is still mulling his options for next season. That's according to to head coach Luke Fickell, who met with the media Sunday night after it was revealed the Badgers would take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Two Badgers Defenders Enter Transfer Portal Monday Morning
The Wisconsin Badgers are certainly expected to have many faces change from this year to the next. Change, after all, is what Wisconsin wanted when they hired head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’d be entering the transfer portal on Sunday. Subsequently, On Monday morning, two Badgers defenders, Titus Toler and Tristan Monday, signaled they’d be looking to play college football elsewhere.
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
doorcountydailynews.com
Badgers football say hello to Arizona, goodbye to Mertz
The winds of change in Madison will blow the Wisconsin Badgers to sunny Arizona later this month. With new head coach Luke Fickell toggling at least some of the controls, the Badgers will head to Chase Field to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 27th. It will mark the first time the two teams have played each other after the Cowboys finished in fifth place in the Big 12 with a 7-5 overall mark.
Everything Mike Gundy said about playing Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football will be on its way back to Arizona for a bowl game later this month as the Cowboys were selected to face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field — home of the Arizona Diamondbacks — is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision
Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Jim Leonhard Accepts Next Coaching Job
Many Wisconsin Badgers fans and analysts thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would be given the permanent job at his former school. On Sunday, the Badgers named Luke Fickell the head coach. There was speculation Leonhard could stay with the program. Leonhard was also linked to several other coaching destinations.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Drum Badgers 102-71, With Five in Double Figures
MADISON, Wis. – Five Hawkeyes scored in double digits as they dropped Wisconsin, 102-71 on Sunday afternoon inside the Kohl Center. All-American Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to record her seventh career triple-double to become the new Big Ten record holder for career triple-doubles.
footballscoop.com
Luke Fickell shares Jim Leonhard undecided on return to Madison
As Lee Corso famously says, "Not so fast my friend." Luke Fickell cleared the air tonight on the future of his defensive coordinator. Following a report yesterday that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had made up his mind to return to Madison, Fickell shared tonight that Leonhard is undecided on his future.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball can’t keep up
The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team (4-3) was defeated by UW-La Crosse (7-0) in the first conference game of the season by a score of 88-74. The game started off as a back and forth affair but ultimately the Warhawks could not hang in it long enough. Both teams had...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
swineweb.com
Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison
The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Comments / 0