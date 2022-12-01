Read full article on original website
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby.
The Most Popular Dog Name in 35 States is Also Most Popular in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents love their dogs. Some folks have fun dressing up their dogs. They'll throw parties for them, and even have their dogs sleep in their beds. Many dogs have it as good as humans. Why not? They're part of the family too. I Didn't...
WARNING! Raspberries Sold In Massachusetts Possibly Contaminated With Hepatitis
Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm not sure how often you purchase frozen raspberries but know this, some are on recall due to a potentially serious health risk. Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word. According to a media...
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
10 Most Horribly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it, duh! However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has more than a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
Here’s What Massachusetts Residents Can Expect To Pay For A Christmas Tree This Year
After watching the new "A Christmas Story Christmas" movie around Thanksgiving this year, I kind of have the itch to get a real Christmas tree this year. The last few years we've put up our artificial tree in the front room, which is nice, but there is just something about a real tree.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
You’ll Be Shocked When You See What Massachusetts Is Obsessed About
Here's something interesting that totally surprised me, Berkshire County. Recently SimpleTexting, the leading web-based platform for providing 1-on-1 customer service and sending mass text-message campaigns, conducted a study concerning a particular obsession in which Massachusetts landed in the top 10. What is it that we residents of the Commonwealth are...
REMEMBER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties and even teens, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember
Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!. So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!. 1. Circuit City.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear
We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
What’s The Average Cost to Get a Divorce in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts is a great place to raise a family. As a matter of fact, it was recently reported that Massachusetts is the number one state when it comes to raising a family. That's something to keep in mind if you are ready to take that next step in your relationship or marriage. Speaking of marriage, in a 2020 U.S. News article, Massachusetts was one of the states with the lowest divorce rates according to a 2019 study.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
MA Residents Mourn The Passing Of A Musical Legend
Fleetwood Mac has been an instrumental part of my life since the band's inception in 1970. They became one of the most identifiable and respected acts in our music business and one reason why is we were able to enjoy the vocal and keyboard talents of Christine McVie, one of two female members in this iconic group (The other of course was Stevie Nicks) as she presented her brand of talent to audiences worldwide.
New Study Ranks Every State’s Fave Movie Villain–Who Did Massachusetts Choose?
Cinema Lovers, what does it take to become an iconic movie villain? Sure, they've got to be EVIL, but it's more than that. They also have to have some other interesting traits, right?. Something that makes them compelling, possibly even more like us than we want to admit. Maybe they're...
