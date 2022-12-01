ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby.
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents

Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
10 Most Horribly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts

Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it, duh! However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has more than a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
You’ll Be Shocked When You See What Massachusetts Is Obsessed About

Here's something interesting that totally surprised me, Berkshire County. Recently SimpleTexting, the leading web-based platform for providing 1-on-1 customer service and sending mass text-message campaigns, conducted a study concerning a particular obsession in which Massachusetts landed in the top 10. What is it that we residents of the Commonwealth are...
REMEMBER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts

With temperatures dropping into the twenties and even teens, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember

Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!. So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!. 1. Circuit City.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear

We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
What’s The Average Cost to Get a Divorce in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is a great place to raise a family. As a matter of fact, it was recently reported that Massachusetts is the number one state when it comes to raising a family. That's something to keep in mind if you are ready to take that next step in your relationship or marriage. Speaking of marriage, in a 2020 U.S. News article, Massachusetts was one of the states with the lowest divorce rates according to a 2019 study.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns

Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
MA Residents Mourn The Passing Of A Musical Legend

Fleetwood Mac has been an instrumental part of my life since the band's inception in 1970. They became one of the most identifiable and respected acts in our music business and one reason why is we were able to enjoy the vocal and keyboard talents of Christine McVie, one of two female members in this iconic group (The other of course was Stevie Nicks) as she presented her brand of talent to audiences worldwide.
