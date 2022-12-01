Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Locally, Dropping Another 11 Cents Over The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year...
chattanoogapulse.com
New Chattanooga Campaign Encourages Middle School Girls To Pursue Education, Careers In STEM
Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold only 28% of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, and local sponsors Chattanooga Gas, Ragan Smith, TVFCU and Thompson Engineering strive to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women and girls to pursue careers in the sciences.
