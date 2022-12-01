Wisconsin and Oklahoma State have both lost two straight games heading into their first-ever meeting in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 27. The Badgers are in a bowl for the 21st straight season, the third-longest active streak in the nation. Wisconsin hasn't said whether new coach Luke Fickell or interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game. The Cowboys are in a bowl for the 17th straight season, the sixth-longest active streak. They lost five of their last seven games after a 5-0 start.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO