Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa lawmakers will tackle property taxes in 2023, committee leader says
ALTOONA — Property taxes will be under the microscope when state lawmakers return for their annual work next month, a key legislator says. The Republican majorities at the Iowa Capitol have in recent years passed multiple cuts to state income taxes. Dan Dawson, a state senator from Council Bluffs who chairs the Iowa Senate’s committee on tax policy, said property taxes are next.
voiceofalexandria.com
Clark, No. 10 Iowa beat Wisconsin for 26th straight time
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her seventh career triple-double to break the Big Ten record in No. 10 Iowa’s 102-71 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Clark surpassed the record of six career triple-doubles set by former Iowa player Samantha Logic, who achieved the feat from 2012-2015. Monika Cziano added 18 points for Iowa (6-3), which stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers (3-7) for the 26th straight time. It was the conference opener for both teams.
voiceofalexandria.com
Roberts, Margaret
Aug. 3, 1930 - Nov. 26, 2022. MADISON/MINERAL POINT - Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from Hight School.
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven)
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin, Oklahoma State headed to Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin and Oklahoma State have both lost two straight games heading into their first-ever meeting in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 27. The Badgers are in a bowl for the 21st straight season, the third-longest active streak in the nation. Wisconsin hasn't said whether new coach Luke Fickell or interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game. The Cowboys are in a bowl for the 17th straight season, the sixth-longest active streak. They lost five of their last seven games after a 5-0 start.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight. (Friday) Officials say that total snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will make for difficult driving conditions at times.
voiceofalexandria.com
Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-3). Mady Sossoko and A.J. Hoggard each had 12 points for Michigan State (5-3) and Joey Hauser added 10. The Spartans have lost two in a row, falling to Notre Dame earlier in the week. Hoggard cut Northwestern’s lead to 64-63 with 46 seconds left. After a timeout, Buie scored on a layup with 23 seconds left.
Comments / 0