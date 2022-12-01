Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Help keep the lights on in the community with OACAC and Harry Cooper Supply Company
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Harry Cooper Supply Co. and OACAC are teaming up again to help keep the lights on in the community. Here’s how you can help!
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with antisemitic symbol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders say they replaced windows at an under-construction elementary school after vandals wrote hate speech symbols on them. It happened at York Elementary School at 2100 West Nichols Street. Over the weekend, vandals jumped the fence and spray-painted a swastika on a window...
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
Winter weather prep event in Springfield Thursday
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College.
SHARE THE LIGHT
Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
PRAIRIE MERCANTILE 2022
Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick
Billings, Mo. (KY3) - The Casey’s General Store in Billings is temporarily closed due to mold. The Mayor of Billings, Mickey Brown, says the health department found three types of mold causing the store to close on November 22nd. ”I understand there were three different types and one of...
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning. Employees called 911 after opening the door to find the restaurant with smoke at 5:30 a.m. The restaurant is located on West Jackson Street. Firefighters arrived to find the roof on fire. Fire...
Railroad workers in the Ozarks felt more could have been done with new contract
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A railroad strike was sidelined after Congress intervened. Rail workers received increased pay, but many say they are upset about not having paid sick leave. ”If I’m sick now, I’m coming to work. You know, I don’t definitely want to get a coworker sick, but I’m...
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
SPD cancels endangered missing person advisory for 10-year-old female
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered missing person advisory for 10-year-old Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix. Police say Kendrix is a five-foot tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. wearing a black Adidas...
Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
Republic School District leaders say message written inside elementary school bathroom not credible threat
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic School District leaders notified parents about a message written inside a bathroom at an elementary school. School leaders say the message turned out not to be credible. It happened at Sweeny Elementary School around 11 p.m. School resource officers investigated the incident by asking students...
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
SPONSORED: Find the perfect gifts this holiday season at Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood is a great place for your holiday shopping. Especially for those wanted to cash in on a great deal.
On Your Side: Your Medicare questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medicare enrollment deadline is Wednesday and On Your Side is answering your Medicare questions. There were plenty of questions this year about TV ads that claim your benefits are tied to your zip code. “Everything that they are offering -- dental, vision, that is going...
How to help out the North Pole with USPS Operation Santa
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United State Postal Service is hard at work this time of year delivering all of your holiday cards and presents. Now USPS is helping the big guy at the North Pole with Operation Santa. Every year, kids worldwide write letters to Santa asking for that...
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
