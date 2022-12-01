ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIM6M_0jTqk3gz00
BringMeTheNews

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees.

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.

Berry was indicted by a grand jury last year before pleading guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of interstate transmission of a threat in June.

On June 24 of 2021, an arrest warrant was put out for Berry after he failed to appear for a hearing in Hennepin County court.

Berry called an employee with Hennepin County Community Corrections to ask questions about the court appearance, but he became angry and began threatening to “shoot up the place.” That same day, Berry also left a voicemail with a Hennepin County probation officer, demanding a call back and threatening to "kill everybody" if he didn’t get one.

The following day, on June 25, Berry called the Hennepin County Service Center employee who had informed him of the warrant. During the call, he said he would “come down and kill everybody, all the judges, clerks, and deputies.”

And finally, on June 29 of 2021, he called a Hennepin County public defender and expressed dissatisfaction with his case. He said that people would die and that he knew where the public defender lived.

On June 10 of 2020 and April 7 of 2021, Berry unlawfully possessed three firearms: a Beretta .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol and a Diamondback DB15 rifle. His prior felony convictions made possessing these firearms illegal under federal law.

Comments / 5

Related
fox9.com

Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
Bring Me The News

Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud

A Chanhassen psychologist has pleaded guilty to fraud after he billed an insurance company for counseling services he never provided. On Nov. 29, Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court. Jorenby was a licensed psychologist and owner of Life Dynamics Inc. in Prior Lake.
fox9.com

Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
fox9.com

Plymouth man allegedly shot girlfriend in head, fled to Wisconsin: Charges

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend after a birthday party at their house and then driving to Wisconsin where he disposed of the gun. Austin Robert LeClaire, 26, is charged with second-degree attempted murder after his 23-year-old girlfriend was found in their...
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
drydenwire.com

Amery Man Arrested For Driving Under The Influence Of An Intoxicant, 5th Offense

POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire) — A 51-year-old Amery man was arrested over the weekend by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post (WSP) for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense. WSP says that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 4:03p, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a...
more1049.com

Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana

Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
CBS Minnesota

Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
fox9.com

Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for threatening to kill Hennepin Co. officials

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for making threats against Hennepin County employees and illegally owning firearms, according to the Department of Justice. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to one count...
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
The Associated Press

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis said Monday that it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was severely injured when a man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall threw the child from a third-floor balcony. Additional details of the settlement were not released by the boy’s family or the mall. The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 when Emmanuel Aranda threw him nearly 40 feet (12.2 meters) to the ground. Aranda, who had been banned from the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall twice in previous years, told investigators that when went there “looking for someone to kill” after women rejected his advances. He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the attack on Landen. The family alleged in a lawsuit filed last year that mall security should have prevented Aranda from “prowling” at the building without an officer following him closely. The lawsuit alleged that the mall and its security detail knew about previous “violent, aggressive, and erratic” behavior that Aranda had displayed at the shopping center.
fox9.com

Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges

(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Nov. 21-27

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 27: A...
CBS Minnesota

Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
Bring Me The News

ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

A fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue South at the weekend is now under investigation by federal authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Monday that its National Response Team arrived in Minneapolis to work with local and state authorities on the investigation into the Saturday fire at 2312 Lyndale Ave. S.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy