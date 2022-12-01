Read full article on original website
Salvation Army seeking volunteers for bell-ringing, Angel Tree
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is still in need of volunteers to ring the bells for the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Everyone recognizes the red buckets manned by volunteers outside of local retailers, as the work to raise money to benefit the Salvation Army and the many services and programs they provide to those most in need in the community. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says volunteers only go for an hour at a time, and that time can really fly as you work for a good cause.
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Grace Church of the Nazarene hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Grace Church of the Nazarene is once again spreading the spirit of Christmas with its annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. The free family event opened Friday, featuring live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume. The Grace Church Choir also sings Christmas carols, and there is hot cocoa and snacks at the end.
Trenton, Guthrie among towns hosting Christmas parades Saturday
There were plenty of Christmastime activities in the region Saturday, including parades in Guthrie, Trenton and Cadiz. Guthrie’s parade went first Saturday morning and was followed by prize drawings, food and other festivities downtown. Kenneth Bates, who hosts Fellowship and Love Sunday mornings on WHOP, was the Guthrie grand...
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
Eric Spike Fitzpatrick
(51, Oak Grove) There will be no services. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Grenade found in river, destroyed using explosive in Trigg County
A road was shut down in Trigg County for several hours on Sunday following the discovery of a grenade in the river, which was destroyed using an explosive.
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Former patient family of Oak Plains Academy speaks out on bullying, abuse
NewsChannel 5 uncovered there have been many accusations against a residential treatment facility in Montgomery County. The mom of a former patient is speaking out now about the bullying.
