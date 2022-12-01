The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is still in need of volunteers to ring the bells for the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Everyone recognizes the red buckets manned by volunteers outside of local retailers, as the work to raise money to benefit the Salvation Army and the many services and programs they provide to those most in need in the community. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says volunteers only go for an hour at a time, and that time can really fly as you work for a good cause.

