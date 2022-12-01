Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
KPLC TV
Iowa’s playoff run ends in the Semi Finals
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a huge night for both the Iowa Yellowjackets and the North DeSoto Griffins as this was the first time both schools made it to the Semi-Finals of the LHSAA State Tournament. The Griffins won the coin toss, and deferred to the second half giving the Yellowjackts the ball first. On that first drive a snap was tossed over the head of Ronald Young, and the very next play North DeSoto blocked Iowa’s punt. The Griffins would take no time at all to find the endzone as they scored on their first drive making it 7-0.
Lake Charles American Press
End of the road, North DeSoto overpowers Yellow Jackets
IOWA — No. 4 North DeSoto controlled all phases of the game in the first quarter and raced out to an insurmountable lead to beat No. 1 Iowa 38-9 on Friday in the Division II non-select semifinals. The Griffins (12-1) blocked a punt, scored on two long runs and...
Lake Charles American Press
All McNeese wants for Christmas is a QB and a few stocking-stuffers
For the first time since 2017 a McNeese State coaching staff will have a full and somewhat normal football recruiting season. It has been that long since a returning head coach finished the year and was expected back. While Frank Wilson coached two seasons at McNeese, both were played in...
Lake Charles American Press
Coming together: Paris gets help in Saints win
St. Louis Catholic weathered a second-half rally Thursday at the Hamilton Christian/Showdown in the Lake tournament to win an early season matchup of top-10 teams, 57-44 over Rosepine. “Some of the young ones are starting to step up, and we are playing real aggressive on defense,” St. Louis head coach...
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls go into break after easy win
Call it an early Christmas present. Struggling to find their game, the Cowgirls got a victory gift-wrapped Thursday night at the Legacy Center. McNeese State’s women’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak by unwrapping visiting NAIA foe North American University 81-46. It was a perfect gift from...
Lake Charles American Press
Johnnie Allen Mouton
Johnnie Allen Mouton was born on Oct. 2, 1944, to the union of John Mouton and Jeannette Lena Johnson Mouton. He transitioned peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with his devoted wife, Annie, at his bedside. Johnnie completed his primary education...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball
Lottery players from Louisiana get back in the win column with a $50,000 Powerball winner in Saturday night's drawing. You may check your numbers here.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KPLC TV
St. Louis purchases 47 acres for new campus on Corbina Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 47-acre tract of land has been purchased on Corbina Road for the new home of St. Louis Catholic High School. St. Louis’ downtown campus was significantly damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. The downtown location is 15.5 acres. “We are excited to announce...
Lake Charles American Press
Quinda Evans Voyght
Quinda Evans Voyght, age 91, passed away in a local hospital on Nov. 29, 2022, after a brief illness. Quinda was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in anacoco, La., to Thomas Rainey and Lula (McInnis) Evans. In 1960 she and her family moved to Moss Bluff, La., where she resided until 2012 when she moved to Vinton, Louisiana to be closer to her children.
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
KPLC TV
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
Lake Charles American Press
Beatrice Mary Laningham
Beatrice Laningham, 94, of Lake Charles, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Bea, as she was lovingly called, was born on Nov. 9, 1928, to James and Mary Erwin and was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Charles Academy and on December 1, 1946 married Richard C. “Dick” Laningham a marriage that lasted over 69 years until his passing in 2015. Bea was a homemaker and a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Lake Charles American Press
Joan Louise Crockett Doucet
Joan Louise Crockett Doucet, of Lake Charles, La., gained her angel wings on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas, and is flying free of all earthly limitations. She was born on Dec. 4, 1949, in Bethesda, Md., to John Louis and Margaret Hoshall Crockett...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Lake Charles American Press
Randy Broussard to lead Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas parade
For the past 30 years Randy Broussard has been behind the scenes organizing the Sulphur annual Kiwanis Christmas parade. This year, he’ll be leading it. He became involved in this Sulphur holiday tradition, he says, because he was the only one who worked for himself and could arrange the time to do it.
Lake Charles American Press
Black Heritage Gallery opens Winter Group Show
The opening reception for the Black Heritage Gallery’s Inaugural Winter Group Show will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall. This collaborative exhibition will feature 17 emerging artists from Louisiana, Texas and France. Stella Miller, director and...
