Comments / 23

Cherry Lloyd
4d ago

If you are being targeted in a public place seek help from security or management inside the store. Don't go back outside. It could have ended with the lady being hurt or murdered.

Reply(5)
8
Lucy Zamora
4d ago

poor lady i fill for her. man i really hope that they find. those idiots get a damm job ok if you know what that means cowards people please be careful out there ok watch your surrounding may god be with you 😷🙏🙏😷😟

Reply(2)
6
Jessright
4d ago

I'll be at some Walmart and HEB looking for thiefs so you better watch out or your mom is going to be grieving on the news

Reply
7
