dawgnation.com

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett wins Burlsworth Trophy

Stetson Bennett racked up another honor on Monday night. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Bennett took home the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the top player in the country that began their career as a walk-on. Bennett first arrived at Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on from...
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: ‘Dawgs flip massive in-state senior OT prospect Jamal Meriweather

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star OT Jamal Meriweather. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 OT and the No. 604 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Jamal...
dawgpost.com

Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State

ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage

Of course Stetson Bennett being named a Heisman Trophy finalist was met with some sort of uproar on social media. The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.
dawgnation.com

AP Poll has Georgia football as No. 1 entering College Football Playoff

With the regular season at an end, Georgia sits in the No. 1 ranking for the final AP Poll. Georgia moved to 13-0 with its 50-30 win over LSU on Saturday. It is the first time in program history that Georgia is 13-0 in a season. The Bulldogs are one of two unbeaten teams remaining, as Michigan also went 13-0. The Wolverines beat Purdue on Saturday to win the Big Ten.
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction

The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't...
dawgnation.com

New Georgia Tech coach wants to ‘dominate’ UGA

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key put archrival UGA on notice during his introductory press conference on Monday. “We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days to defeat… to dominate,” Key told reporters.
fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
dawgnation.com

Georgia opens as solid favorite over Ohio State, ESPN experts cite Atlanta stadium advantage

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 7-point favorite over Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal and will have a bit of a home-field edge. The Bulldogs (13-0) bring the No. 1-ranking into the matchup with the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) leading to their opportunity to play some 70 miles away from the UGA campus in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
LSUCountry

Everything Brian Kelly, Players Said Following SEC Championship Game

It wasn't the result the Tigers wanted in their SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia, but Head Coach Brian Kelly detailed how proud he is of this program. Here's everything Brian Kelly said following the loss including a few tidbits from Mekhi Wingo and Malik Nabers:. BRIAN KELLY: Congratulations...
dawgnation.com

Georgia resilience reigns supreme in SEC Championship Game, 50-30 over LSU

ATLANTA -- Georgia looked like the No. 1 team in the nation once again, ruling the SEC Championship Game with a 50-30 win over LSU on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kirby Smart has said this is not his most talented or consistent team, certainly no match for last year’s record-setting 15-man, five-first-rounder NFL Draft class.

