With the regular season at an end, Georgia sits in the No. 1 ranking for the final AP Poll. Georgia moved to 13-0 with its 50-30 win over LSU on Saturday. It is the first time in program history that Georgia is 13-0 in a season. The Bulldogs are one of two unbeaten teams remaining, as Michigan also went 13-0. The Wolverines beat Purdue on Saturday to win the Big Ten.

1 DAY AGO