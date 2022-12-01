ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the starting lineup in Ronaldo's place. Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Samuel Eto’o caught on camera appearing to attack man after World Cup match

Video footage has emerged showing Samuel Eto’o apparently attacking a football fan in Qatar.The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea. The clip shared by La Opinion, a Spanish-speaking news website based in Los Angeles, showed Eto’o taking pictures with fans outside the stadium, before he was approached by a man who was filming him with a camera.As the 41-year-old continued to walk away from the crowd, the man followed him.Eto’o angrily approached the man, before being held back by passers-by.[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final...

