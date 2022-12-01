Hybe Corp., the Korean firm behind BTS, is launching an original cartoon series “Dark Moon: The Grey City.” It tells the story of nine werewolves who join forces to protect one another against a hostile world. The concept was created in collaboration with Hybe’s Japanese boy band &Team and will launch as a webtoon (a comic story optimized for mobile access) and a web novel on Wednesday. Distribution is in conjunction with Naver’s Webtoon and Wattpad, the online story company that Naver acquired in May 2021. The story will be available in ten languages and will be updated with new episodes on...

