Christine Ramus
4d ago
Wow, he actually did something? He did nothing as Lt Governor and will continue to do nothing as Senator. Morticia will be doing it all.
Terry Sheerin
4d ago
Fetterman is incompetent. The best quote from him? "Rhe Eagles are better then the Eagles!" Add the election of this guy to things you can't make up.
Roland Buttgereit
4d ago
Well tax payers will get a break soon all the guards of the prisons will be laid off and the jails will be empty
Pa. county again debates recounting 2020 presidential election results
WILLIAMSPORT-The Lycoming County Board of Elections could not meet in a voting session Monday because the Williamsport newspaper had to timely publish the required legal meeting notice. However, it did not prevent those in the crowded meeting room from again debating plans to hand count the ballots for president and...
Special election for Gordner's state Senate seat set
Mountain Top and other parts of Luzerne County won’t be without a state senator for too long, following the resignation of the man who was to represent those regions, Republican John Gordner of Berwick. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday signed a writ scheduling a special election for Jan. 31 for the 27th state Senate District seat. The person elected will serve the final two years of Gordner’s term, through...
Luzerne County citizens invited to apply for manager search committee
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council is now publicly seeking citizens to serve on the new manager search committee. The posting is on council’s page at luzernecounty.org. An outside committee must be convened due to Randy Robertson’s resignation after five months in the...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fritz,...
penncapital-star.com
Special election to replace Senate Republican scheduled for Jan. 31
A special election to replace a Pennsylvania Senate Republican who turned in his resignation on Wednesday will take place on Jan. 31. On Thursday, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia, who will become counsel to interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland. The winner will serve for the remainder of Gordner’s term, which ends in 2024.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
abc27.com
Special election to be held in PA 27th District
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday. The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere. Gordner has served...
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
Pennsylvania county certifies midterm election results, ending impasse
A county in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where paper shortages caused Election Day ballot problems, signed off Wednesday on its midterm results -- ending a brief showdown over certifying the election results in a key battleground state.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
HuffPost
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe Dies At 80
PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered...
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Pa. House LGBTQ Equality Caucus has historic new leadership
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania LGBTQ Caucus has new leadership in Harrisburg, and it's a historic change.The Victory Institute Conference in Washington, D.C. was held this week -- people working to get LGBTQ lawmakers elected. CBS Philadelphia caught up with one of them on his way there, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia."I'm going to be moderating a panel with new state elected officials," Kenyatta said, "including one from Allegheny County Rep.-elect La'Tasha D. Mayes, who made history becoming the first open lesbian who ever served in the Pennsylvania general assembly."Kenyatta will soon become the first openly-gay chair of the...
ABC7 Chicago
Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify 2022 midterm election results
The moves have already led to litigation. Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing broader, baseless concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of...
Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations
(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring All Schools In New Jersey To Submit Electronic Blueprints
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation today requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security...
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
