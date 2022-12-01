ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 10 News KGTV

Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flv3d_0jTqjPkH00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.

The life-saving medicine can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose; it is administered when sprayed into a person’s nose.

Per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration :

“Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist -- meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering/receiving naloxone.”

According to SAFE Project , in all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., a person can get Narcan from a pharmacist without a prescription.

Seven San Diego County Public Health Centers offer Narcan at no charge and no questions asked:

  • Chula Vista: 690 Oxford Street
  • El Cajon: 855 E. Madison
  • Escondido: 606 East Valley Parkway
  • Oceanside: 104 S. Barnes
  • San Diego, City Heights: 5202 University Avenue
  • San Diego, Logan Heights: 3177 Oceanview Boulevard
  • San Diego, Kearny Mesa: 5055 Ruffin Road

Comments / 10

Related
FireRescue1

2 sentenced to prison in overdose death of CAL FIRE firefighter

SAN DIEGO — Two people were sentenced to prison Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a CAL FIRE firefighter’s fatal overdose, 10news reported. Justin Gale Mata, 41, was sentenced to 15 years and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months, U.S. attorney Randy Grossman’s office stated in a news release. The two men admitted in their plea agreements that they knowingly supplied the illicit substance which killed Brian M. Parrish, 43, in January 2021.
Outsider.com

California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain

On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
kusi.com

Record high 1,706 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The official November 2022 homeless count found a record high 1,706 homeless people to be living in Downtown San Diego alone. November becomes the fourth straight record-breaking month, and San Diego’s Democrat Mayor, Todd Gloria, is nowhere to be found. Back in September, Bill...
texasbreaking.com

11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother

An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
fox5sandiego.com

There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
NBC San Diego

COVID, Influenza Rise in San Diego, Even Before Likely Thanksgiving Bump

While signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 and the flu won't show up until next week's data is released, cases for both illnesses are continuing to trend up in San Diego County, according to the Health and Human Services Agency. COVID-19 cases will surpass 10,000 for the month...
Bakersfield Channel

Elderly woman attacked in church near San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego. Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.
KPBS

Questions over Chula Vista's new privacy policy

Chula Vista officials claim a new policy bans the sale of data picked up by police surveillance tools, but privacy advocates warn most personal information could still lawfully be sold. In other news, Southwestern College and San Diego State University have just received grants to support more Hispanic students in healthcare careers. Plus, sea lions have made themselves quite at home at the Oceanside Harbor, and boat owners there don’t like it.
CBS 8

San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
San Diego Channel

Local family calls for safety changes at TSA checkpoints

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego woman say she got a traumatic brain injury trying to get through a TSA screening checkpoint at the airport. Luann Rein is now suing the United States government and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority claiming they need to take reasonable steps to avoid the existence of dangerous conditions in the security lanes of the airport.
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy