The Independent

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo: A relationship timeline

By Kate Ng
 4 days ago

Matt Hancock has emerged from the jungle after his controversial appearance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary’s presence in the Australian jungle incensed many viewers who remember some of his more contentious decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the manner in which he resigned.

Parliament’s watchdog for the Commons Code of Conduct received dozens of complaints about Hancock’s involvement, but it was not investigated as it did not break any rules.

However, his decision to join the cast on the popular ITV show led to him to be suspended as an MP by the Conservative party.

While Hancock made a series of calls that were highly criticised during the pandemic, he did not resign until it came to light that he had broken his own social distancing rules after being caught kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo .

Soon after the news broke, Hancock separated from his wife of 15 years, with whom he shares three children. He has since taken part in other programmes, including Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast and Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins .

Hancock reunited with Coladangelo after the finale of I’m A Celebrity , in which he landed in third place, behind Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and winner Jill Scott. On Thursday night (1 December), the cast of this year’s series will come back together for a reunion episode on ITV1.

Here’s the complete timeline of Hancock and Coladangelo’s relationship , from when they met to the present day.

1995: Matt Hancock meets Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo first crossed paths while studying at Oxford University, where they worked together as presenters on student radio.

They both studied politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) from 1995 to 1998.

It was during this time that Hancock also met Martha Hoyer Millar, who he would go on to marry.

1999-2021: Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo’s careers take different routes

After finishing university, Hancock and Coladangelo’s careers went in different directions. Hancock became an economist at the Bank of England before entering politics as an economic adviser to George Osborne in 2005 when the latter was Shadow Chancellor or the Exchequer.

He later became the Conservative candidate for West Suffolk in January 2010, and was elected as the constituency’s MP later that same year. After rising through the ranks, he went on to hold the positions of Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport before becoming Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

On the other hand, Coladangelo became communications director at Oliver Bonas, which was founded by her now-ex-husband Oliver Tress. She was also a director and major shareholder at Luther Pendragon, a lobbying firm that helps clients gain a “deep understanding of the mechanics of government”.

Although the pair did not work together until more than two decades after they first met, it is believed they remained friends.

2006: Matt Hancock marries Martha Hoyer Millar

Martha Hoyer Millar was married to Hancock 15 years until they separated last year. She is the granddaughter of Frederick Millar, who was the 1 st Baron Inchyra and served as British ambassador to West Germany from 1955 and 1956.

She is also the great-granddaughter of William Berry, 1 st Viscount Camrose and co-owner of newspaper titles including The Sunday Times, Financial Times and Daily Telegraph.

Hancock and Hoyer Millar share three children.

2009: Gina Coladangelo marries Oliver Tress

Coladangelo was married to Oliver Tress, founder and head of British retail chain Oliver Bonas, for 12 years before they split up over her affair with Hancock. They share three children.

2021: Matt Hancock hires Gina Coladangelo

Hancock appointed Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), under a six-month contract in 2021. According to The Times , there was no public record of the appointment.

Coladangelo was later appointed to the board of DHSC as a non-executive director, with a taxpayer-funded salary of £15,000 for two to three days of work per month.

25 June 2021: Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo’s relationship exposed

The Sun published bombshell security camera photographs of Hancock embracing Coladangelo in an exposé that ultimately ended his career as health secretary.

The newspaper referred to the embrace as a “steamy clinch”. It is believed that the pictures were taken inside Hancock’s Whitehall department when two-metre social distancing rules were still in place at workplaces due to Covid.

It caused huge uproar throughout the country as many found it unfair that Hancock had broken his own guidelines when many people were unable to physically touch or be close to their loved ones.

26 June 2021: Matt Hancock resigns as health secretary

After initially refusing to resign, Hancock quit after admitting that he broke his own guidelines .

Coladangelo also reportedly stepped down from her position on DHSC’s board after Hancock resigned.

In December 2021, he told ITV’s Peston that he did not resign immediately because he was focusing on his “personal life” . He added: “I had blown up every part of my life, and I concentrated on my personal life first as you can probably imagine.”

28 February 2022: Matt Hancock opens up about affair on podcast

In a tell-all interview with The Diary of a CEO podcast, Hancock said he broke social distancing guidelines because he “fell in love” with Coladangelo.

He told host Steven Bartlett: “I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines.

“By then, they weren’t actually rules, they weren’t the law. But that’s not the point.

“The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing. That happened because I fell in love with somebody.”

November 2022: Matt Hancock appears on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock took part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity and finished third. In a special reunion episode that will air on Thursday (1 December), he will be shown reuniting with Coladangelo and attending a wrap party .

In the episode, Coladangelo reveals that she and Hancock spent the summer “[trekking] around Mont Blanc together in four days”.

She added: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.”

Related
The Independent

Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
The Independent

Matt Hancock says telling his ex-wife about affair with Gina Coladangelo was ‘the worst conversation of my life’

Matt Hancock has said that telling his ex-wife Martha Hoyer Millar about his affair before it was publicised was the “worst conversation” he has had in his life.The former health secretary, who resigned after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo became public, recalled the aftermath that followed after he was told that details of the extramarital relationship would be published in The Sun. Photographs of Hancock embracing Coladangelo in their workplace at a time when social distancing guidelines were still in place caused huge uproar as people accused him of breaking his own rules.In a series of “pandemic diaries”...
The Independent

What the papers say – December 6

Tuesday’s front pages carry reactions to the latest promo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary and reports that the Prime Minister abandoned key parts of his house-building targets due to backbench rebellion.The Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun and Daily Star all splash with Harry and Meghan’s six-part series due for release this week which details the couple’s experience as working royals.Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/v9xcO21pbB— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 5, 2022Front page: All-out war! Now Harry says Palace played 'dirty game' #TomorrowsPaperTodayAxe parking charges in run up to Christmas: https://t.co/VT9tSEMfMF pic.twitter.com/NaQvChKwKN— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 5, 2022On...
The Independent

Latest hearing in Harry’s libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over an article about the duke’s challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his separate High Court claim regarding security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.ANL is contesting the claim.The story was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret…...
The Independent

Five million missed out on GP appointments in one month, says Labour

Five million people were unable to book a GP appointment in October, analysis of NHS data suggests.The Labour party, which studied figures from the GP Patient Survey, warned the struggle to see a doctor will mean many patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”.According to the survey, some 13.8 per cent of patients, or around one in seven, did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.With almost 32 million GP appointments reported in England in October, the party said it means that more than 5 million people could have...
The Independent

The Independent

