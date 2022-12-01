Boris Johnson to stand again in 2024 general election

Boris Johnson has fuelled expectations of another bid to regain the Conservative leadership by confirming he will stand again as an MP at the next general election.

A source close to the former prime minister said he intends to be the Tory candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the poll expected in 2024.

Mr Johnson has already made one abortive bid to return to 10 Downing Street since his removal in September, pulling out of the contest to replace Liz Truss after securing significantly fewer MPs’ nominations than rival Rishi Sunak .

But reports suggest he believes there will be further opportunities to regain the crown, with Westminster gossip focusing on a possible challenge in the run-up to the election if polling indicates Tories are heading for wipe-out under Sunak.

He is reported to have told constituents at an event in Ruislip, west London, this week that Tory MPs made “a mistake” in forcing him out over the Partygate scandal.

Any renewed bid for the top job would probably have to wait until after a Commons inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the extent of his knowledge of lockdown-breaching parties at No 10.

Mr Johnson cannot be certain of holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip. With Labour needing a swing of just 7.5 per cent to claim the seat, Keir Starmer’s party is likely to treat it as a key target, capitalising on the Partygate controversy as they seek to overturn Johnson’s 7,000 majority from 2019.

Polling guru Prof John Curtice said Mr Johnson faces a major struggle to be re-elected in Uxbridge, telling GB News on Thursday that his seat is “likely to be vulnerable”.

“Mr Johnson, is evidently relatively optimistic, either about his party’s chances of reducing Labour’s lead or at least about his own personal abilities to hang on to his seat … But of course, Mr Johnson does have form as a rather successful electoral campaigner,” said Prof Curtice.

The polling expert said Mr Sunak may not want to lead the Tories during the “hard slog” of opposition in the event of a big Labour majority. “The question is, however, would Mr Johnson fancy that hard slog either?” he added.

It comes as Matt Hancock also returned to British soil after his appearance as a contestant in the 22nd series of the reality television show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! .

The Independent understands the former health secretary has no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics – but after having the Tory whip suspended for appearing on the programme he faces uncertainty about whether he will be reselected as the candidate for his West Suffolk seat.

The deadline to stand as a Tory candidate for the next general election come around on Monday and other Conservative MPs have indicated that they will step down – with the party currently facing a resounding defeat at the hands of Labour, according to opinion polls.

Tories to announce they are stepping back in recent weeks include Bishop Aukland MP Dehenna Davison, who was elected in 2019, as well as Chris Skidmore, William Wrag and minister Chloe Smith.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has also said he will not stand, as has Covid lockdown opponent Charles Walker.