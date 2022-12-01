ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boris Johnson to stand again in 2024 general election

By Andrew Woodcock and Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GprXv_0jTqj9x800

Boris Johnson has fuelled expectations of another bid to regain the Conservative leadership by confirming he will stand again as an MP at the next general election.

A source close to the former prime minister said he intends to be the Tory candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the poll expected in 2024.

Mr Johnson has already made one abortive bid to return to 10 Downing Street since his removal in September, pulling out of the contest to replace Liz Truss after securing significantly fewer MPs’ nominations than rival Rishi Sunak .

But reports suggest he believes there will be further opportunities to regain the crown, with Westminster gossip focusing on a possible challenge in the run-up to the election if polling indicates Tories are heading for wipe-out under Sunak.

He is reported to have told constituents at an event in Ruislip, west London, this week that Tory MPs made “a mistake” in forcing him out over the Partygate scandal.

Any renewed bid for the top job would probably have to wait until after a Commons inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the extent of his knowledge of lockdown-breaching parties at No 10.

Mr Johnson cannot be certain of holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip. With Labour needing a swing of just 7.5 per cent to claim the seat, Keir Starmer’s party is likely to treat it as a key target, capitalising on the Partygate controversy as they seek to overturn Johnson’s 7,000 majority from 2019.

Polling guru Prof John Curtice said Mr Johnson faces a major struggle to be re-elected in Uxbridge, telling GB News on Thursday that his seat is “likely to be vulnerable”.

“Mr Johnson, is evidently relatively optimistic, either about his party’s chances of reducing Labour’s lead or at least about his own personal abilities to hang on to his seat … But of course, Mr Johnson does have form as a rather successful electoral campaigner,” said Prof Curtice.

The polling expert said Mr Sunak may not want to lead the Tories during the “hard slog” of opposition in the event of a big Labour majority. “The question is, however, would Mr Johnson fancy that hard slog either?” he added.

It comes as Matt Hancock also returned to British soil after his appearance as a contestant in the 22nd series of the reality television show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! .

The Independent understands the former health secretary has no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics – but after having the Tory whip suspended for appearing on the programme he faces uncertainty about whether he will be reselected as the candidate for his West Suffolk seat.

The deadline to stand as a Tory candidate for the next general election come around on Monday and other Conservative MPs have indicated that they will step down – with the party currently facing a resounding defeat at the hands of Labour, according to opinion polls.

Tories to announce they are stepping back in recent weeks include Bishop Aukland MP Dehenna Davison, who was elected in 2019, as well as Chris Skidmore, William Wrag and minister Chloe Smith.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has also said he will not stand, as has Covid lockdown opponent Charles Walker.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s not a U-turn’: Tory minister denies housebuilding cave-in is policy change

An embarrassing climbdown to Tory rebels that will allow local councils to escape housebuilding targets is “not a U-turn”, a government minister has insisted.Nick Gibb also claimed the government is still “committed” to a flagship pledge to build 300,000 new homes a year – even though the figure will now be “advisory’.“You use the phrase U turn, I use the phrase parliamentary democracy. This is the normal process,” the schools minister said, about a second looming U-turn to lift the onshore wind ban.Mr Gibb fought back after Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, was forced to cave in to at...
The Independent

Alison Thewliss and Stephen Flynn in running to be new SNP leader at Westminster

SNP MPs will choose a new Westminster leader on Tuesday after Ian Blackford said he would step down.The current incumbent announced last week he would not stand again to lead the party in the Commons, with deputy leader Kirsten Oswald also saying she will step away from her role.The contest for the top job is between Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn and Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss.Reports last month suggested Mr Flynn could be angling for the job, before he stepped in to tamp down rumours of unrest within the party at Westminster but, within weeks, Mr Blackford had gone...
The Independent

Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says

Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump denies calling to ‘terminate’ the Constitution in furious Truth Social post

Donald Trump drew widespread condemnation for his explicitly antidemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election merit the “termination” of the US Constitution.Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was among those criticising his statement, saying that “the Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”Congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter that “no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labelled him a “danger to our democracy”.On Monday, the former president claimed that “fake news” accurately reported what he wrote just days ago is “actually...
The Independent

Strike news – live: RMT warned not to ‘hold country to ransom’ with Christmas action

A Conservative minister has told the RMT rail union not to “hold the country to ransom” as they prepare strikes in the run-up to Christmas.Nick Gibb told GB News: “It’s a very disappointing decision by the RMT, they were offered a very good pay deal by the employers, eight per cent over two years, which is in line with the kind of pay deals that are taking place outside the public sector.“So, I think the unions really should call off this strike. It’s inconveniencing people up and down the country in the run-up to Christmas, I think it’s a...
The Independent

Five million missed out on GP appointments in one month, says Labour

Five million people were unable to book a GP appointment in October, analysis of NHS data suggests.The Labour party, which studied figures from the GP Patient Survey, warned the struggle to see a doctor will mean many patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”.According to the survey, some 13.8 per cent of patients, or around one in seven, did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.With almost 32 million GP appointments reported in England in October, the party said it means that more than 5 million people could have...
The Independent

The Independent

961K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy