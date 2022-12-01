ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden and Gun Club Sunday Supper at The Battery Atlanta

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQbJs_0jTqj6Ix00
Photo byThe Battery Atlanta

Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5-10 p.m.
Patrons are welcomed to delight in the timeless tradition of Sunday suppers. Each month, Garden & Gun Club’s executive chef Sam Davis collaborates to create a delectable three-course family-style dinner.  More information on the event is available here.

C. Ellet’s Prime Rib Wednesday at The Battery Atlanta

Wednesdays, from 4-10 p.m. Patrons are invited to savor the evening with friends at C. Ellet’s Steak House. Every Wednesday in December, guests may enjoy a flavorful 14 oz. cut served with au jus, Yorkshire pudding and horse radish cream. Reservations can be made here.
Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Dec. 1 – 24 Live! at The Battery Atlanta invites guests to experience an over-the-top holiday experience unlike any other. From Dec 1 – Dec 24, The Tavern transforms into Tinsel Tavern, a holiday pop-up bar, featuring an explosion of tinsel & twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails & tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments, themed nights, and more.
Bubble Bash at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 31

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with tons of laughs, dancing, games and more. Guests can enjoy live music from the DJ, design a Peach Drop, DIY bubble solution and ring in the new year with the yearly bubble-wrap-popping tradition!
C. Ellets Jazz Brunch at The Battery Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Diners are invited to enjoy all that jazz at weekend Brunch. Guests can enjoy a bite of Steak and Eggs benedict or Pancake Paloozas and relax with vibrant music from a live jazz duo. Reservations are available here.
Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performances at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. The Allatoona High School Jazz Band will spread holiday cheer all season long. Visitors can enjoy holiday classics during the hour-long live performances which take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, courtesy of Holidays at The Battery Atlanta presented by Wellstar. More information can be found here.
Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist at The Battery Atlanta

Santa Claus will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta through Saturday, Dec. 24. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! Truist will have additional activities, photo ops, and giveaways for the whole family, celebrating the holidays and the local community. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents / guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can also be a contactless experience. More information can be found here.
Mighty Mo & More! Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Dec. 20

Mighty Mo & More! presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. A FREE holiday event includes appearances by Santa himself, a special musical performance by President and CEO Allan Vella and The Grits, and Miracle on 34th Street! Guests are encouraged to "bring their socks to the Fox" to support Project Live Love's mission to clothe the needy this winter.
New Year’s Eve Bash Presented by Xfinity at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. Ring in the new year in style at The Battery Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity. Families and kids can enjoy the Early Innings countdown at 6 p.m. in the Plaza, which includes a special performance by GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts and culminates with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. The Late Innings will begin at 9 p.m., featuring a special performance by 12 South Band on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Kick off the New Year with a spectacular aerial fireworks display and pyrotechnics. More information can be found here.
NYE Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Visitors are welcomed to celebrate the new year with a Vegas-themed NYE party with casino games, festive decorations, and exclusive access to Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta. Ticket packages include live music, photo opportunities and a midnight champagne toast that spotlights the Times Square Ball Drop on a 32-ft LED Screen. Guests can bask in the ambiance with roaming entertainers, exclusive VIP packages with access to private bars, served food stations and so much more. Get tickets here.
Sensory Sunday Session at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 4

Families with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders are encouraged to join the Museum’s 2022 Sensory Friendly Sessions! On select Sundays during Session A, kids can enjoy a playful, hands-on experience with a sensory modified setting, limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments to ensure safety and comfort. Stage programming will not be available during Sensory Friendly Sessions.
Fox Theatre Tours, Dec. 1-31

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Dec. 31 Tour times vary. Guests will explore the garland-lined hallways, as they take an up-close look at the Fox’s distinct holiday décor, delight in the famous Mighty Mo up close, and complete the journey with complimentary hot cocoa under the starry-skied auditorium.
Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Xfinity invites the community to gather under the stars and enjoy free family-friendly blockbuster films. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and can purchase food and beverages from restaurants at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the film. The Battery Atlanta does not permit coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers.
Celebrations in Light at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta welcomes families to explore light, joy, winter and wonder all season long with special performances from different holiday traditions!. Best for ages 1 to 5, these special programs facilitated by trained professionals in play-based activity. The Building Blocks Early Learning Program promotes preschool and kindergarten readiness with programs that align with the Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards for preschoolers. Activities this month target motor skills and spatial awareness.
Children’s Museum of Atlanta Celebrates the Holidays with Merry and Bright Activities Throughout December

There is snow place like Children’s Museum of Atlanta! Families are invited to celebrate and learn about a variety of holidays with the Museum’s annual Celebrations in Light programming throughout December. Family-favorite Sockefeller Plaza skating is back for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and glide around the 200-square-foot rink. Children and families are encouraged to ring in the new year at the Museum’s beloved Bubble Bash. Learners will explore a variety of holiday traditions through art, science, design and seasonal on-stage performances. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, continues, giving guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
Comments / 0

