Netflix Will Use Thousands of Subscribers to Test Screen Its Content

By Wilson Chapman
 4 days ago

Almost since the dawn of film, there have been test audiences, viewers who watch movies before they air and give feedback on what does and doesn’t work. Streaming giant Netflix got into the practice last year with the Preview Club program, which allows a select group of subscribers to stream content early and respond to surveys on what does or doesn’t work about the project. And now, the streamer plans to give the program a major expansion.

Per The Wall Street Journal , Netflix plans to expand the Preview Club, which currently has roughly 2,000 subscribers in the United States, to include over 10,000 users globally. This expansion will reportedly occur early next year.

According to the story, Netflix test audiences have already resulted in alterations to films like Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and shows like “ The Sandman .” “Don’t Look Up” was dinged by subscribers who previewed the film for being “too serious,” leading to McKay making changes to the film to emphasize its comedic bent. Although the movie, a satire of climate change starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, received mixed reviews, it set a record for the most weekly viewing hours of a film on the streamer and received four Academy Award nominations.

Similar changes were made to “The Sandman” after it was made available to employees at Netflix. The streamer frequently makes their content available to staffers and monitors their viewing behavior. After only a small portion of staffers finished “The Sandman,” the show’s creative team made changes to the show, and the series ultimately made the Netflix Top 10 show list for seven weeks.

Reportedly, film and show creators have final say over any alterations to their work. Although the streamer has had several breakout hits this year — including “ Wednesday, ” which broke the streamer’s English-language viewership record — and many of their shows like “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things” continue to perform well critically, the streamer has fared worse than many of its other counterparts.

News of the expansion to the Preview Club comes at the end of a slightly rough year for Netflix, which has led the streamer to maximize subscriber numbers and viewership more aggressively. In the first two quarters of the year, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time since its launch, leading to plummeting stock and several layoffs at the company.

Although the streamer has since returned to subscriber growth, the setback caused Netflix to invest heavily in new strategies for building their business — including testing features meant to curb password-sharing and launching an ad-based tier . The streamer reportedly plans to continue spending $17 billion annually on new shows and movies for the next few years.

Reportedly, film and show creators generally have final say over any alterations to their work, despite the feedback the Preview Club may offer. Particularly early in its lifespan, Netflix cultivated a reputation for giving talent creative freedom, which has steadily eroded thanks to factors such as the constant cancellation of shows.

Netflix isn’t the only streamer in the business that uses test audiences. Amazon Prime has the “Amazon Preview” program, which similarly gives feedback on TV pilots and films, while Hulu has a “Hulu Brain Trust” program, which allows subscribers to give feedback and answer research questions related to content after it launches.

IndieWire

Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Hails Elon Musk as ‘Bravest, Most Creative Person on the Planet’

As Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter grows increasingly disastrous, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s public reputation has never been worse. But the billionaire still has plenty of defenders, and one of them is Reed Hastings, co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix. According to Deadline, Hastings appeared at a keynote discussion at the New York Times DealBook conference, during which he spoke favorably of Musk, calling him “the bravest, most creative person on the planet.” “What he’s done in multiple areas is phenomenal,” Hastings said. “His style is different. I’m trying to be, like, a steady, respectable leader up here and he’s just out...
IndieWire

Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters

Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
IndieWire

Roku Is Using Jennifer Hudson to Test the Daytime Talk Show Space

Roku is getting into the daytime talk show space — sort of. Starting December 1, the Roku Channel will stream full episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” a Warner Bros. and Telepictures syndicated series, the day after they air on linear television. The deal makes Roku the exclusive streaming home to the EGOT winner’s new talk series; all previously aired episodes of the show are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Hudson’s talk show, a mix of celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and yes, music, has been a pretty strong freshman performer. Among the...
IndieWire

Documentary+ FAST Channel Gets a Tile on Amazon Freevee

Documentary+, the ad-supported documentary streaming service from XTR, is expanding its presence in the FAST game via a tile on Amazon Freevee, IndieWire has learned. The Doc+ FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel will launch on the former IMDb TV service on December 13. It will feature documentary films and series from the Doc+ library, as well as some of its recently launched original titles, like: “The Sentence of Michael Thompson,” which first premiered on MSNBC; the very first Documentary+ original “When the LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood;” Nick Aldridge’s “Crypto Farmers” about those who have “mined” for Bitcoin and other...
IndieWire

‘Spoiler Alert’ Shows Promise as Awards Movies Flounder

“Spoiler Alert” (Universal), based on Michael Ausiello’s poignant memoir, debuted in six theaters (San Francisco, along with New York and Los Angeles) and provided a spark for the specialized market. It took in $85,000 (per theater $14,110) — at the higher end for this season. That’s enough to justify the brief platform before it expands to a multi-hundred theater run this Friday. Among traditional specialized titles, we’re confronting a discomfiting reality: This once-vibrant adult audience isn’t showing up, but non-traditional releases are thriving. Fathom Events now boasts two out-of-nowhere successes in three weeks. “I Heard the Bells,” about composer of the...
IndieWire

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-Winning ‘Cheers’ Star, Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning sitcom actress who captivated America with her performance as Rebecca in “Cheers,” has died of cancer at the age of 71. The news was announced in a statement posted on Alley’s official social media accounts. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen,...
IndieWire

Piers Morgan Calls Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Exploitative: ‘I’m Traumatized’

Piers Morgan isn’t holding back in slamming the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.” Told from the perspective of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who both produce the series, “Harry & Meghan” has already made waves with a jaw-dropping trailer in which Harry compares Markle’s relationship with the press to that of his late mother, Princess Diana. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says in the teaser. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself…I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Now, Piers Morgan is weighing in on the...
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Unrelentingly Brutal Slave Epic Is a B Movie with Delusions of Grandeur

, Antoine Fuqua’s thoroughly Oscar-pilled “Emancipation” is the kind of immaculate misfire that could only happen because Hollywood is spinning off its axis. Because the American film industry has sacrificed medium-budget programmers at the altar of monolithic franchise blockbusters, original stories can only expect to be told if they feed into the awards machine and/or manufacture a sense of cultural significance. That’s how you wind up with the director of “Olympus Has Fallen” making a stiff-jawed slavery epic that desperately wants to be something a lot smaller — and a little less important. That was never an option. By virtue of...
IndieWire

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Gordon reportedly said on the call. Holmes and Robach, who...
IndieWire

John Travolta, Rhea Perlman, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley is being mourned by Hollywood and her co-stars such as Rhea Perlman and John Travolta, who called Alley “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.” “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Alley’s “Look Who’s Talking” co-star wrote on his Instagram. He also shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the two dancing together in a ballroom dance number. Perlman, who starred alongside Alley for years on the classic sitcom “Cheers,” said in a statement to IndieWire via a rep that Alley was “a unique and wonderful person and friend.” “Her joy of...
IndieWire

‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ Trailer Reintroduces the ’90s TV Psychic

Every media personality from the ’90s needs a streaming documentary, and Miss Cleo has conjured up her own. The first trailer for “Call Me Miss Cleo,” an HBO Max original documentary, was released on Thursday. Born Youree Dell Harris, Miss Cleo was the main spokesperson for Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service for people seeking the advice of psychics. Through television infomercials, Harris built up a cult following from 1997 to 2003 across the United States, before the company was charged by the Federal Trade Commission with deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices. Harris left Psychic Readers Network and continued to...
IndieWire

‘Violent Night’ Boosts Weak Box Office with Unholy Horror

Early December box office is worse than usual and next weekend will be rock bottom with no new wide studio openings. After that, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) comes to the rescue. Thanksgiving holdovers and expansions drive this period and this year was a recipe for weak results with a disastrous Disney animated release (“Strange World”), lack of interest in “Devotion” (Sony), expansions of “The Fabelmans” (Universal) and “Bones and All” (United Artists) that don’t to come close to their potential and only one week for Netflix’s limited “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” It would have been worse without Universal...
IndieWire

IMDb Officially Launches Redesign with Revamped Name Pages After Beta Testing

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has undergone a website overhaul following a beta rollout for the redesign. IndieWire can exclusively confirm the enhanced IMDb name pages for more than 11 million celebrities, filmmakers, and crew members. The rollout launched November 30 worldwide. An essential aggregate data hub for filmography, upcoming projects, and trivia, IMDb has proposed a change to its layout, mostly affecting chronological listings for résumés as well as giving the “Known For” section a new prominence. Each page previously prompted site visitors to click to a previewed version of the update, writing in a pop-up, “For a limited time, take...
IndieWire

Zoe Saldaña Says She Felt ‘Stuck’ in Marvel Franchises for a Decade

Zoe Saldaña is trying to get un-stuck from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After spending over a decade in the MCU, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star revealed she felt “stuck doing these franchises” for years. “I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love,” Saldaña told WWD. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises.” Saldaña continued, “It also meant that I felt artistically stuck...
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion’: Why Netflix’s One-Week Theatrical Release Was Smarter Than It Looked

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” ended its one-week run last night. Netflix, as always, did not disclose grosses but it will finish its 696-theater engagement in fine form. Competitor estimates suggest it will end up with about $15 million in domestic gross — good enough for #2 behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and ahead of “Strange World.” It was Netflix’s widest theatrical release, its biggest theatrical take, grosses doubled expectations, and now the film will disappear until it makes its streaming debut December 23. The popular logic seems sensible: Netflix left an enormous amount of money on the table. From the...
IndieWire

Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’

Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.” Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos. “Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast....
IndieWire

‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
IndieWire

Ben Affleck Questions Netflix’s ‘Assembly Line’ Filmmaking Process: ‘How Do You Make 50 Great Movies?’

Ben Affleck isn’t sold on Netflix’s approach to filmmaking. In a recent appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Affleck cast doubt on the idea that the streaming giant is able to control the quality of its original content while making hundreds of new movies each year. “If you ask [Netflix co-CEO and chairman] Reed Hastings…he’d say, ‘Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint,’” Affleck said. “I’m sure there’s wisdom in that and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?’...
IndieWire

Walt Disney Animation Resurrects Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Character in New Animated Short

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is hopping back onscreen. As part of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration, the hand-drawn animation team has launched a new short film titled “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” featuring the beloved vintage character 94 years after the studio’s last “Oswald” cartoon. Famed animator Eric Goldberg (“Pocahontas,” “Fantasia/2000”) directs the short film, with Emmy Award-winning producer Dorothy McKim (“Meet the Robinsons”) producing. The minute-long short is now available on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ YouTube channel. “On the eve of Disney’s 100th anniversary, it was such a joy to create the first new Oswald short from our studio since...
IndieWire

