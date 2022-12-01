Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District

Fetterman

WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was set to expire in 2024.

Gordner submitted his resignation during Wednesday’s senate session, after announcing his intention to accept a new position.

Fetterman selected Jan. 31 for the special election, aiming to restore representation to constituents as soon as possible.

Under the law, the special election must be held at least 60 days from the issuance of the writ.

Gordner has held the seat since he was voted in during a special election in 2003.

The 27th Senatorial District covers all of Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, and Snyder counties and some parts of Luzerne County.

Gordner, R-Berwick, served in the Pennsylvania State House and state Senate for a total of 30 years.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of the 109th Legislative District and the 27th Senatorial District,” Gordner, 60, said earlier this week. “After being reelected in November 2020, my plan was to serve until the end of my term in November 2024 and retire. However, I have been presented with a unique opportunity that, after much family discussion and consideration, I have decided to accept.”

Gordner said his new position will allow him to take full advantage of his 30-year legislative experience in the House and Senate, as well as his 35 years of being an attorney.

During the vacancy, Gordner said the district offices in Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin Dam will remain fully operational.