Pennsylvania State

Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
 5 days ago
Fetterman

WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was set to expire in 2024.

Gordner submitted his resignation during Wednesday’s senate session, after announcing his intention to accept a new position.

Fetterman selected Jan. 31 for the special election, aiming to restore representation to constituents as soon as possible.

Under the law, the special election must be held at least 60 days from the issuance of the writ.

Gordner has held the seat since he was voted in during a special election in 2003.

The 27th Senatorial District covers all of Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, and Snyder counties and some parts of Luzerne County.

Gordner, R-Berwick, served in the Pennsylvania State House and state Senate for a total of 30 years.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of the 109th Legislative District and the 27th Senatorial District,” Gordner, 60, said earlier this week. “After being reelected in November 2020, my plan was to serve until the end of my term in November 2024 and retire. However, I have been presented with a unique opportunity that, after much family discussion and consideration, I have decided to accept.”

Gordner said his new position will allow him to take full advantage of his 30-year legislative experience in the House and Senate, as well as his 35 years of being an attorney.

During the vacancy, Gordner said the district offices in Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin Dam will remain fully operational.

Sharon Siedlecki
4d ago

And the Democrats just keep lying and lying and misquoting their opponents, and think we aren’t noticing. Is Gisele going into the Senate chambers with Fetterman to protect him and make sure no one says anything truthful to him about his condition? The FACT is the man is unable to process what he hears and respond intelligibly. Is this what his voters wanted, or did they vote for him because of the (D) after his name? Inbelieve we have lost our collective mind!

Patty Brown
4d ago

You guys are insane. The article had very little to do with Fetterman it was about the special election for the 27th district Senator and the current one leaving. Stay focused, it's a life skill.

Guest
4d ago

You know what's sad? Fetterman gets a pass by Democrats, but Herschal Walker in GA doesn't, and the two have similar mental issues. But Dems beat up Walker for his, who has overcome so much to become an American Dream achievement story, and then there is Fetterman. Yes, good for him to continue on and what not, but ate Dems ever going to get tired of calling the kettle black???

Times Leader

