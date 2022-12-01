ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaAQW_0jTqipbg00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school.

A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown.

Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined the 911 call today at Williams High was part of a hoax that claimed tragic incidents were happening on campus. The same number that called 911 made similar calls regarding other schools in the state today.”

BPD released a statement saying “Detectives are still in the process of gathering information regarding the false call to 911. This investigation is ongoing.”

Wilkes Central High School sent a message to parents that law enforcement responded to a threat but it was determined to be false and that students and staff were safe.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools received a similar false threat at Parkland High School. They released the following statement:

WS/FCS is thankful to our law enforcement partners for their quick response and will cooperate fully with law enforcement as they work to find out who is responsible for the call.  The district will support all efforts to hold those individuals accountable as this type of disruption to the school, disruption to the important work of law enforcement and first responders, along with the undue stress for those involved is unacceptable.

Grimsley was also swatted, according to a representative with Guilford County Schools.

The Charlotte office of the FBI released the following statement:

“FBI Charlotte is aware of numerous threats to area schools and are in touch with the local law enforcement agencies involved. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Fayetteville was the target of a similar ‘swatting’ call .

Eastern North Carolina is also reporting similar calls .

Surry, Yadkin and Davidson County Schools say they are aware of the threats but have not received any.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

