ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Miles Bridges expected to serve ‘significant’ suspension upon controversial return to NBA

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE7je_0jTqimCj00

Miles Bridges became a restricted free agent when his deal expired with the Charlotte Hornets last offseason; however, the young player was charged with felony domestic violence and two counts of felony child abuse in mid-July.

There was little movement on the situation until early November when it was announced that Bridges agreed to a plea deal in the case. The 24-year-old essentially accepted responsibility without admitting his guilt.

Bridges also will serve three years of probation with no jail time after his agreed plea deal. It was reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons will keep tabs on Bridges; however, there should be another expectation if he were to return.

Related: Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers keeping tabs on Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges likely to serve significant suspension, breaking down his free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yli2L_0jTqimCj00
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bridges’ return to the NBA feels inevitable as he will not serve any jail time. While some teams are likely going to shy away from making the move, it only takes one organization to give him a shot at improving himself as a person.

Even if the Michigan native signs with a team such as the Lakers or Pistons, it does not mean he will instantly return to game action. There is likely to be some sort of punishment in the future.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, there is an expectation that Bridges will serve a significant suspension when he signs with a team. Until that happens, the league will likely wait on issuing any punishment.

This should not come as a surprise. Bridges is not the first player in the NBA to be charged with domestic violence. Jeff Taylor, a former Hornets player, was suspended 24 games for misdemeanor domestic violence in 2014.

Also Read:
Gordon Hayward’s wife blasts Charlotte Hornets medical staff for questionable decisions

However, that was before the current policy, and Bridges’ charge was a felony. There is a real possibility that Bridges is given an even longer suspension if makes a return to the league.

If the 24-year-old does return, it should be noted again that he is a restricted free agent. Any team in the NBA can sign Bridges to a contract but the Hornets are able to match any offer sheet that comes his way.

It remains to be seen what Charlotte decides to do with Bridges but it will need to navigate the situation carefully. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bridges’ possible return to the NBA.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy