Time running out to become a millionaire

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
INDIANAPOLIS — One person only has 15 days to claim their position as Indiana’s next millionaire.

On Thursday, Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket that was purchased in June is set to expire on December 15. The ticket, worth $2 million, matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x. The winning numbers that correspond to the June 18 ticket are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25 .

The ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #53 located at 670 E Main Street in Russiaville on June 18. Anyone who bought a ticket there should carefully check their ticket.

The ticket’s lucrative prize can only be claimed up until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

If you have the winning ticket, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886.

