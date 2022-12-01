Read full article on original website
IADA Adds The Jet Business to Its Membership
London's The Jet Business has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), a move that officials said will help increase the scope of the business jet broker organization’s leadership overseas. “The Jet Business represents an international approach that expands the influence of IADA’s network of business jet dealers and...
AIN YEAR-END REPORT 2022
For the first time ever, supply shortages are affecting virtually every sector of the $150 billion global business aviation industry. Whether you’re talking about new or preowned aircraft, charter, maintenance, or pilots, there simply have not been enough products, services, or people to meet the demand. Hence, prices have been rising. It’s Economics 101.
SpeedBird Grows Charter Fleet
Orlando, Florida-based charter operator SpeedBird announced today that it has acquired six aircraft, including a new type. The additions to its fleet include four Cessna Citation CJ3/CJ3+s and two Bombardier Challenger 605s which are the largest and longest-range business jets in a fleet that’s mostly made up of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation.
Vertis Aviation Sees Trends Shifting for Bizav in Africa
Jeff Emmenis, CEO of Switzerland-based Vertis Aviation, said the company is now delivering personalized air charter services to customers flying within Africa after seeing a shift in trends because some primary customers, in terms of revenue, hailed from the continent of Africa and not just Europe. “Our clients are also...
Europe's Transport Chief Calls on States to Stop Blocking SES
Airlines have commended EU transport commissioner Adina Vălean for taking a clear stance on the urgent need to progress the long-delayed Single European Sky Project (SES) during the meeting of the EU’s transport ministers on Monday in Brussels. Besides Vălean, Spain, Ireland, Finland, and Malta openly urged fellow states to stop blocking progress of the SES. “It’s long past time for talking and it is disgraceful that some member states continue to block a European solution that would unlock up to a ten percent reduction in aviation emissions while also advocating for flight bans and for tearing up the successful single aviation market,” commented Thomas Reynaert, managing director at airline trade body Airlines for Europe (A4E).
Online Ramp Safety Program To Roll Out
Software and hardware maker NDX is introducing an online program designed to enable real-time monitoring of FBO and business aviation ramp safety issues to help reduce ground collisions, hangar rash, and other causes of damage to aircraft and improve overall operational situational awareness. The Tampa, Florida company is first launching...
JetHQ Says Eastern Africa Expansion Is Paying Off
Business jet sales brokerage JetHQ opened an office in Egypt in 2020 to cover East Africa and is now active across the continent. “That same pent-up demand for travel that we saw in other parts of the world is really poised to hit Africa in the next 12 months,” Garett Jerde, JetHQ's founder and managing director, told AIN.
Embraer Narrows Priorities For Energia Green Aircraft Family
Embraer has sharpened the early focus for its Energia future aircraft program to a hybrid-electric concept and a hydrogen fuel-cell approach in its contribution to the industry’s effort to reach carbon-neutral operation by 2050. The decision follows more extensive consultation by the Brazilian airframer with an advisory group of airlines over the past year or so to set priorities among some 20 aircraft concepts, four of which—including direct hydrogen combustion and a fully electric option—account for the main pillars of the Energia concept.
Lufthansa Technik To Install Flexible ACJ320neo VIP Interior
Lufthansa Technik landed a contract from an unnamed private customer to install a VIP interior on a new Airbus ACJ320neo. The German completions and MRO specialist anticipates that the ACJ will arrive at its facility in Hamburg in late 2023 with interior work completed in the first half of 2024.
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
U.S. Air Force Unveils B-21 Raider Sixth-generation Bomber
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have revealed the B-21 Raider stealthy long-range bomber to the public for the first time. The December 2 ceremony was held under darkening skies at the manufacturer’s facility at Palmdale Airport in California and was attended by Northrop Grumman personnel and senior military and government officials, including defense secretary Lloyd Austin.
Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s
Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
Private Aviation Group Volare To Operate Lilium eVTOL Aircraft
Private aircraft management and charter group Volare has agreed to add up to 20 of the Lilium Jet eVTOL aircraft to its UK-based fleet. In an agreement announced on December 5, the UK company's eVolare division placed firm orders for 10 of the Lilium Pioneer Edition version of the all-electric aircraft, with options to take another 10.
Sheltair Opens New Savannah Hangar
Sheltair has completed construction and opened an additional 30,000-sq-ft hangar at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (KSAV) FBO. The $5.5 million project began this May and features 28-foot-high doors to accommodate the latest ultra-long-range business jets. The second 30,000 sq ft-plus hangar the company has added over two years at KSAV, it will provide shelter for both based and transient aircraft and brings the complex to 151,000 sq ft of aircraft storage space.
SPA To Take Delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Next Year
Saudia Private Aviation (SPA, Stand 1125), the Saudi flag carrier’s VIP air charter arm, has placed an order for an Embraer Praetor 500, with delivery set for third-quarter 2023. It also has an option on a second of the midsize business jets, SPA CEO Fahad Al Jarboa told AIN.
