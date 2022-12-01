Airlines have commended EU transport commissioner Adina Vălean for taking a clear stance on the urgent need to progress the long-delayed Single European Sky Project (SES) during the meeting of the EU’s transport ministers on Monday in Brussels. Besides Vălean, Spain, Ireland, Finland, and Malta openly urged fellow states to stop blocking progress of the SES. “It’s long past time for talking and it is disgraceful that some member states continue to block a European solution that would unlock up to a ten percent reduction in aviation emissions while also advocating for flight bans and for tearing up the successful single aviation market,” commented Thomas Reynaert, managing director at airline trade body Airlines for Europe (A4E).

