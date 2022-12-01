Thanks for signing up!

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

1 / 50 Canva

#50. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 213

National

– Rank: #98

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,751

2 / 50 Canva

#48. Miles (tie)

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 215

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

3 / 50 Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#48. Jameson (tie)

Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 215

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280

4 / 50 Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#47. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,580

5 / 50 Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#45. Waylon (tie)

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

6 / 50 Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Brooks (tie)

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

7 / 50 Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#44. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

8 / 50 Canva

#43. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

9 / 50 Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#42. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 226

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

10 / 50 Fotonium // Shutterstock

#41. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 227

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

11 / 50 pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#40. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 230

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

12 / 50 Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 231

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

13 / 50 My Good Images // Shutterstock

#38. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 232

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

14 / 50 Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#37. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,101

15 / 50 Canva

#36. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 234

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

16 / 50 Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#35. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 242

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

17 / 50 Canva

#33. Jaxon (tie)

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

18 / 50 Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#33. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

19 / 50 Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#32. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 258

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

20 / 50 Canva

#31. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 261

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

21 / 50 2p2play // Shutterstock

#30. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 264

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

22 / 50 Canva

#29. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 277

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

23 / 50 Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#28. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 281

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

24 / 50 Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#27. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 283

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

25 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#26. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 295

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

26 / 50 Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#25. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 320

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

27 / 50 Canva

#23. Maverick (tie)

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 323

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

28 / 50 Shutterstock

#23. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 323

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

29 / 50 Canva

#22. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 326

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

30 / 50 Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#21. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 327

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

31 / 50 Canva

#20. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 330

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

32 / 50 marina shin // Shutterstock

#19. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 333

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

33 / 50 MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#18. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 336

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

34 / 50 Canva

#17. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 340

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

35 / 50 Canva

#16. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 369

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

36 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#15. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 381

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

37 / 50 Mallmo // Shutterstock

#14. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 407

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

38 / 50 Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 408

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

39 / 50 Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#11. Theodore (tie)

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 410

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

40 / 50 Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#11. Benjamin (tie)

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 410

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

41 / 50 Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#9. James (tie)

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 421

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

42 / 50 FamVeld // Shutterstock

#9. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 421

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

43 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#8. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 439

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

44 / 50 wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#7. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 456

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

45 / 50 Canva

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 467

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

46 / 50 Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#5. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 476

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

47 / 50 Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#4. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 496

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

48 / 50 Lopolo // Shutterstock

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 503

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

49 / 50 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 543

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

50 / 50 yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 636

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

