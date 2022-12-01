Read full article on original website
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Prep Basketball Roundup: Lady Knights fall to Jaguars in 252 Invitational
The Northern Nash varsity girls basketball team fought hard but came up short against Farmville Central, 49-40, in the first game of the 252 Invitational on Saturday at the Rocky Mount Event Center. The Knights (1-3) made several comebacks in the game, but ultimately, clutch shooting and defense by the Jaguars enabled them to hold onto the lead and win the contest. FC (2-2 overall) jumped out to a 6-0...
