ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US

LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
SFGate

Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
SFGate

Hawaii's new Gov. Green aims to end tax on food, medication

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the oath of office on Monday and immediately vowed to address homelessness and housing, and ask the Legislature to help eliminate the state's tax on food and medication. Green said in his inaugural address that he wanted to get rid of...
SFGate

New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider is seeking its first rate hike in years as it looks to recoup $2.6 billion in investments that executives say are needed to modernize the grid and meet state mandates for transitioning away from coal and natural gas. Public...
SFGate

Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to...
SFGate

National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
SFGate

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small...

Comments / 0

Community Policy