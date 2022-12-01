Read full article on original website
'Off the charts': California hit with very high flu activity, among worst in US
LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
Hawaii's new Gov. Green aims to end tax on food, medication
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the oath of office on Monday and immediately vowed to address homelessness and housing, and ask the Legislature to help eliminate the state's tax on food and medication. Green said in his inaugural address that he wanted to get rid of...
43-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur remains closed
The highway was first closed Saturday because of a rockslide that occurred amid wet weather.
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider is seeking its first rate hike in years as it looks to recoup $2.6 billion in investments that executives say are needed to modernize the grid and meet state mandates for transitioning away from coal and natural gas. Public...
Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to...
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small...
