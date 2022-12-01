Man accused of selling several pounds of meth per week
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say told investigators he sells up to four pounds of methamphetamine per week.
On October 30, Officers say they saw Tyler Vida and a woman walking along Main Street in Kingston. Officers said they approached the two after learning both individuals had a warrant for their arrest.
Police said they took both people into custody and searched Vida’s backpack.
Investigators said they found almost 14 grams of methamphetamine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.
Law enforcement said they interviewed Vida who eventually told police he has sold methamphetamine for the past 16 years. Vida said he has somewhere between 20 to 30 customers and sells two to four pounds of methamphetamine a week.
Vida is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $75,000 cash bail.
