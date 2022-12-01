ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of selling several pounds of meth per week

By Justin Glowacki
 4 days ago

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say told investigators he sells up to four pounds of methamphetamine per week.

On October 30, Officers say they saw Tyler Vida and a woman walking along Main Street in Kingston. Officers said they approached the two after learning both individuals had a warrant for their arrest.

Man to serve up to 74 years in prison for drug deal resulting in death

Police said they took both people into custody and searched Vida’s backpack.

Investigators said they found almost 14 grams of methamphetamine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement said they interviewed Vida who eventually told police he has sold methamphetamine for the past 16 years. Vida said he has somewhere between 20 to 30 customers and sells two to four pounds of methamphetamine a week.

Vida is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $75,000 cash bail.

Comments / 14

Ricky Acevedo
4d ago

Since he wants to be bragging about how many pounds a week he sells, then he and that woman, should be sentenced to life, without parole in prison, until they both stop breathing!!!

Reply(2)
6
Shayna Tete Milo
3d ago

I lied and took blame for selling when I was 18 unless this guy homeless needs place to sleep for winter or hallucinating from using why in the hell is he admitting to all of that?!?!🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
