Janoi Donacien and Freddie Ladapo could return for Ipswich against Fleetwood

Ipswich could welcome back Janoi Donacien and Freddie Ladapo for the visit of Fleetwood.

Donacien has been out since picking up a knock a fortnight ago and Ladapo had a tight calf.

Sone Aluko, Lee Evans and Marcus Harness are also closing in on returns from injury.

Dominic Ball is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and Tyreece John-Jules has a hamstring problem.

Jay Lynch returns in goal for the visitors.

The 29-year-old dropped to the bench for the FA Cup win at Ebbsfleet last weekend, with on-loan Leicester youngster Jakub Stolarczyk getting a run-out.

Striker Carlos Mendes Gomes will be assessed after missing the cup tie through injury.

Defenders Michael Devlin and Darnell Johnson are still sidelined.

