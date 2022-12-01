ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janoi Donacien and Freddie Ladapo could return for Ipswich against Fleetwood

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Ipswich could welcome back Janoi Donacien and Freddie Ladapo for the visit of Fleetwood.

Donacien has been out since picking up a knock a fortnight ago and Ladapo had a tight calf.

Sone Aluko, Lee Evans and Marcus Harness are also closing in on returns from injury.

Dominic Ball is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and Tyreece John-Jules has a hamstring problem.

Jay Lynch returns in goal for the visitors.

The 29-year-old dropped to the bench for the FA Cup win at Ebbsfleet last weekend, with on-loan Leicester youngster Jakub Stolarczyk getting a run-out.

Striker Carlos Mendes Gomes will be assessed after missing the cup tie through injury.

Defenders Michael Devlin and Darnell Johnson are still sidelined.

