Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Jennifer Cox Ohio University’s Interim Associate Budget Director. In her interim role, which will last through the academic year, Cox will support university-wide, multi-year budget planning, development and analysis; develop standardized budget materials and customized tools to help planning units create accurate multi-year budgets and forecasts; work directly with planning units to help improve the quality and ease of the budgeting and forecasting process and results, and provide guidance based on University initiatives, budget models, planning assumptions and departmental goals.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO