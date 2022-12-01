ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohio.edu

Jennifer Nisevich awarded the Leo Dowling Award of Excellence

Jennifer Nisevich, associate director for the International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) office at Ohio University, was recently awarded the Leo Dowling Award of Excellence. This prestigious annual award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators honors one individual from Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana who “possess qualities of compassion, integrity and leadership” in international education.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Jennifer Cox named interim associate budget director

Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Jennifer Cox Ohio University’s Interim Associate Budget Director. In her interim role, which will last through the academic year, Cox will support university-wide, multi-year budget planning, development and analysis; develop standardized budget materials and customized tools to help planning units create accurate multi-year budgets and forecasts; work directly with planning units to help improve the quality and ease of the budgeting and forecasting process and results, and provide guidance based on University initiatives, budget models, planning assumptions and departmental goals.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Faculty and staff appreciation event set for Thursday, Dec. 8

The Office of the President invites all Ohio University employees to the Faculty and Staff Appreciation Event on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Baker University Center Ballroom. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Ugly Sweater,” and all employees are encouraged...
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy