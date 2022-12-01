ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.The earthquake occurred at 1.07pm local time and was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region. It took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province. The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities said that they were checking for damage caused by tremors that were felt strongly in East Java province and on the island of Bali.This is the second major earthquake to hit...
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
KRMG

EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts gathered Tuesday for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Albania's capital to tell...
Reuters

Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?

MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
Reuters

U.N. summit aims for global pact to protect nature

MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Countries are gathering Tuesday for a key U.N. nature conference in Montreal, aiming to broker a new global agreement to protect what's left of Earth's wildlife and natural spaces.
The Next Web

3 ways data center design will change in the future

The evolution of data centers has been continuous since their advent, with the requirements of each technological era defining each phase of transformation. As the world abruptly shifted to digital during the COVID pandemic, we’re now producing more data than ever before. Naturally, the demand to manage, store, and process that data has also increased exponentially. Along with this heightened demand, comes a new set of challenges and things to consider when building the data centers of the future.
The Next Web

Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights

France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The World Cup knockout phase heads towards quarter-finals kicking off on Friday in Qatar. Below are the teams who have so far advanced into the last eight. Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy