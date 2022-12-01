Read full article on original website
Swedish prices have not risen more than motivated by costs, think tank says
STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedish companies have not raised consumer prices by more than is motivated by the growing costs they face, a report published by the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said on Tuesday.
UK risks sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farmers’ union
NFU warns farmers are struggling with soaring cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed
Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.The earthquake occurred at 1.07pm local time and was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region. It took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province. The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities said that they were checking for damage caused by tremors that were felt strongly in East Java province and on the island of Bali.This is the second major earthquake to hit...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
Mercedes to double electric motor output at Untertuerkheim - WiWo
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is to double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units at its Untertuerkheim plant, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Tuesday.
Russian state-owned bank VTB hit by largest DDoS attack in its history
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 bank VTB (VTBR.MM) was hit by the largest cyber attack in its history, it said on Tuesday, warning of temporary difficulties in accessing its mobile app and website, but assuring customers that their data remained safe.
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts gathered Tuesday for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Albania's capital to tell...
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; grocery inflation dips – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator cancelled the license of Russian independent television station TV Rain on Tuesday, the regulator's chairman said.
South Korean lawmakers raise concerns over Chinese voters
Members of South Korea's ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections
World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
U.N. summit aims for global pact to protect nature
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Countries are gathering Tuesday for a key U.N. nature conference in Montreal, aiming to broker a new global agreement to protect what's left of Earth's wildlife and natural spaces.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands. GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales. GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland. GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
The Next Web
3 ways data center design will change in the future
The evolution of data centers has been continuous since their advent, with the requirements of each technological era defining each phase of transformation. As the world abruptly shifted to digital during the COVID pandemic, we’re now producing more data than ever before. Naturally, the demand to manage, store, and process that data has also increased exponentially. Along with this heightened demand, comes a new set of challenges and things to consider when building the data centers of the future.
Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights
France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The World Cup knockout phase heads towards quarter-finals kicking off on Friday in Qatar. Below are the teams who have so far advanced into the last eight. Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.
